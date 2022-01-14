Ian Turner: I enjoyed every minute of my League of Ireland career

IAN Turner has announced his retirement from League Of Ireland football.

Turner played at the top level for over a decade with Cork City, Cobh Ramblers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Limerick FC.

During his career, the 32-year-old helped City to the First Division title in 2011, won the Munster Senior Cup for Limerick FC and also won Premier Division Player of the Month for October 2015 during his time at the Market’s Field.

“Time to call time on a 13 year League Of Ireland career, enjoyed every minute... thank you”, Turner said in a message online.

Time to call time on a 13 year league of Ireland career, enjoyed every minute.. thank you @CorkCityFC @LimerickFCie @stpatsfc @CobhRamblersFC pic.twitter.com/w0tTJVXK7g — Ian Turner (@2Ian_T) January 14, 2022

Playing his underage football with local Cork side Wilton United, Turner went on to play in the underage ranks at Cork City.

A schoolboy at Wilton United, Ian graduated from Cork City’s U21 setup and made his senior debut in 2010.

He spent five seasons in the City first-team squad before joining Limerick FC in 2015.

While at Limerick, Turner won the Soccer Writers Ireland player of the month award for October 2015, as he played a key role in Limerick's late attempt to avoid relegation.

A season back at Cork City followed in 2016 when he was part of a City squad that won the FAI Cup and President’s Cup in 2016, before rejoining Limerick for the 2017 campaign.

Turner made the move to St Pat’s midway through 2017 and remained there in 2018, making 17 Premier Division appearances for the Dublin club.

Cobh Ramblers was to be his destination ahead of the 2019 campaign, where he played for three seasons.

“Our best wishes to midfielder Ian Turner who has today retired from League of Ireland football.

"A great Ramblers servant over the past three seasons, always welcome at St Colman’s Park,” said Ramblers in a statement.

IMPRESSIVE

Meanwhile, Ramblers got off to a winning start in pre-season courtesy of a comprehensive 8-0 victory over Clonakilty.

Pierce Phillips, Conor Drinan and Ciaran Griffin were among those on the scoresheet.

While some of the recent new additions from Cork City also were to score for Cobh on the night in Sean McGrath and Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

Darren Murphy will see his Ramblers side in friendly action on Tuesday against League Of Ireland Premier Division opposition in Dundalk, which takes place in Mayfield at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile the Cobh Ramblers friendly game against Waterford on January 22 will be played now at the Old Church Park in Cobh, where the Stephen Ireland Astro Turf was recently officially opened.