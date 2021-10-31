Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host first ladies football club final when Mourneabbey face Éire Óg

Mourneabbey 1-18 Kinsale 1-10

Mourneabbey are through to their eighth Cork senior ladies football championship final in a row after their win over Kinsale at Bishopstown.

The game was due to be played at Mourneabbey but was switched late on due to the pitch being unplayable at that venue.

They will now face Éire Óg in the final and in another major milestone for Cork ladies football, the final will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, November 12.

This is a huge boost to the ladies game as the club sides get the opportunity to play at the venue after the inter-county teams have in recent times.

A first-half masterclass from Doireann O’Sullivan put them in their way to victory as she hit eight of their 11 points and was a constant thorn in the side of Kinsale.

She hit the first three points before Orla Finn replied for Kinsale and was on target again before the water break as Mourneabbey led by 0-4 to 0-2 at that stage.

Doireann and Ciara O’Sullivan increased their lead and two more from the former had them 0-9 to 0-2 up, with Aoife Keating getting Kinsale’s second point.

By half-time Mourneabbey led by 0-11 to 0-2 as Kinsale faced an uphill task in the second half.

Mourneabbey's Bríd O'Sullivan is tackled by Kinsale's Dara Tyner. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

But to their credit, and led by Sadhbh O’Leary, they started to reduce the deficit, with Keating getting their goal, to counteract one from Brid O’Sullivan at the other end.

Three points from O’Leary, along with two from Finn made it 1-7 to 1-13 at the second-half water break.

But afterwards Mourneabbey kicked on with Doireann getting the next two scores to secure their win.

Brid O’Sullivan rounded off the scoring for the winners as they now face Éire Óg in the final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday, November 12.

In the B championship semi-finals, Inch Rovers got the better of Clonakilty and St Val’s got the better of Fermoy as two of the big powerhouses of ladies football will meet in the final.

Scorers for Mourneabbey: D O’Sullivan 0-11 (0-6 f), B O’Sullivan 1-1, C O’Sullivan 0-2, L Fitzgerald, C O’Callaghan, E Jack, D Cronin 0-1 each.

Kinsale: S O’Leary 0-5, A Keating 1-1, O Finn 0-4 (0-3 f).

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; K Coakley, E Meaney, A O’Sullivan; M Burke, M O’Callaghan, E Jack; E Coakley, N O’Sullivan; B O’Sullivan. L Fitzgerald, C O’Sullivan; C O’Callaghan, D O’Sullivan, E Harrington.

Subs: D Cronin for C O’Sullivan (45), G Cronin for M Burke, A Walsh for L Fitzgerald, K O’Toole for C O’Callaghan (all 56), C Harrington for A O’Sullivan (56).

KINSALE: G Cowhig; A Lynch, E O’Brien, S Crowley; C O’Callaghan, J Murphy, D Tyner; L Copithorne, N Quinn; F Ahern, E Ryan, O Finn; A Keating, S O’Leary, S Murphy.

Subs: S Collins for A Keating, A Lee for E Ryan (both 45), G Tyner for F Ahern, C McCarthy for S Murphy (both 58).

Referee: Maurice Mulcahy, Lisgoold.