Cork LGFA: Éire Óg hit five goals and hold Bride Rovers scoreless to reach final

Éire Óg 5-2 Bride Rovers 0-0

ÉIRE Óg made up for last year's championship semi-final exit with a comprehensive win over Bride Rovers at Ovens to reach this year's final.

Last season they were well beaten in the last four by Mourneabbey, a game that no doubt drove them on here.

All through the panel they have been outstanding and they showed that against a quality Bride outfit. This is a team packed with gifted players, many of whom have worn Rebel red, and to their credit, they made light of the atrocious weather conditions to come through.

It certainly wasn't a day for the faint-hearted as the driving wind and rain made it difficult for both sides to play any decent football.

To the credit of both, they tried and while the scoreline suggests a one-sided affair Bride can consider themselves a little unlucky not to get on the score sheet, particularly late on.

It took two great saves from Éire Óg keeper Lisa Crowley to deny them two goals, shots that on many another day might have found the back of the net. Grace Kearney, Aoife Hurley, Jennifer, and Ava Barry battled to the end, but it just wasn't to be their day.

For the winners defensively they were outstanding as they managed to do what no other side has done this season – keep Katie Quirke scoreless.

Major credit for this must go to Aobha Hickey and Jen O'Gorman, who both were marking her at different stages.

Outside of them, Sadbh McGoldrick was rock solid at centre-back, with Aishling O'Connell in control at midfield. Meabh Cahalane also impressed and had a right battle with Hurley.

Lily Murray, Bride Rovers, hand-passing under pressure from Aishling O'Connor, Éire Óg. Picture Dan Linehan

Up front when you have the likes of Eimear Scally along with Laura and Emma Cleary you have players that will torment any defence.

Eimear and Laura hit four goals between them as the Bride defence found it difficult to get a grip on them.

Credit must also go to referee, Justin Murphy, who took account of the conditions as he tried to keep the game flowing and used the advantage rule as often as he could.

Scally opened the scoring in the second minute, with an inch-perfect shot to the top corner that Sarah Murphy had no chance of saving.

Eight minutes later and she did it again, with another superb shot to double their lead.

Bride did have a number of chances to get off the mark, with Quirke going close. Leah Hallinan looked like scoring, but a great block from Aoife Rodgers denied her.

With 22 minutes gone Éire Óg got their third goal, this time Laura Cleary finding the back of the net. Three minutes later Éire Óg were down to 14 when McGoldrick was sin-binned but it mattered little.

Emma Cleary pointed before half-time to see them 3-1 to 0-0 in front at the break.

Laura Cleary added their fourth goal before Isobel Sheehan drove forward from corner-back to get their second point. With four minutes to go Orlaith Cahalane got their fifth goal.

Credit to Bride they kept going, with Quirke and Grace Culloty denied goals by Crowley as Éire Óg are through the final and on this showing are going to take a bit of stopping.

Scorers for Éire Óg: E Scally, L Cleary 2-0 each, O Cahalane 1-0, E Cleary, I Sheehan 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; A Hickey, J O'Gorman, I Sheehan; M Cahalane, S McGoldrick, E Crowley; S Cronin, A O'Connell; A Nic A Bhaird, E Cleary, C O'Connor; A Rodgers, E Scally, L Cleary.

Subs: R Murphy for A Nic Ni Bhaird, O Cahalane for C O'Connor (both 45), B Feeney for E Scally (50), Alannah Hickey for Aobha Hickey (55), R Sheehan for J O'Gorman (60).

BRIDE ROVERS: S Murphy; A O'Connor, T O'Sullivan, L Quirke; A O'Riordan, G Kearney, E Roche; A Barry, L Murray; A Hurley, J Barry, E Ahern; J Cahill, K Quirke, L Hallinan.

Subs: M Hartnett for A O'Connor (34), J O'Riordan for E Roche, C Murray for J Cahill (both 42), G Culloty for A Hurley (50).

Referee: Justin Murphy, Castletownroche.











