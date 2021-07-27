Cork GAA Jersey Wars: Carrigaline v Newcestown

WE want to know what your favourite GAA geansaí is.
From here until the end of August, your votes will decide the best design in our Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition.
Our resident jersey expert Denis Hurley compiled a list of 32 clubs, based on those involved in the senior tiers and a selection of wild cards. We put them in alphabetical order and paired them up, number seven versus 26, which is Carrigaline-Newcestown, and mapped out the path to the final.
Full details of the competition are here.
Voting will run from 8am each day for 24 hours on the link below:
While the colours have been the same since the various townlands clubs in the parish amalgamated, the current layout of the jersey is a fairly recent development, however — introduced in the late 1970s or so.
Courtesy of John Dineen and Thomas Maye, we are informed that one one of the most notable hurling clubs in the area was Kilmoney, who played in black and white jerseys, while Hilltown were known as ‘the Baa-Baas’ but, while you might assume they also had those colours like Barbarian RFC, their choice was blue and yellow. Kilnagleary was another club, though their colours are not recorded.
When everything came under the Carrigaline banner, blue and gold were chosen, but four-inch hoops, and this remained the look for much of the mid-20th century. In the 1970s, games against Carrigtwohill resulted in colour-clashes and so a back-up set in the Clare design — gold with a blue hoop — was procured, before landing on the opposite to that as the first-choice strip.
It was in the blue with gold hoop that Carrigaline made the push from being a dual junior club in the early 1990s to where they are now. After opting to re-grade from junior to intermediate football at the end of 1992, they made a quick impact, reaching the final in 1996 and doing so again in 2003 and 2007 before finally pushing through to premier intermediate in 2009.
While there was a brief flirtation with relegation, 2015 brought victory in the second tier and a place in senior football, where they still reside. On the hurling front, it was also a case of going close at intermediate before scaling the heights, losing the 2006 final and then winning in 2008.
In the mid-2010s, the wheel came full circle in a colour sense as a change jersey was developed for senior football matches against St Finbarr’s. With the Barrs having gold as their second jersey, the Carrigaline players were canvassed as to what they would like to wear as an alternative and the consensus was for a black jersey — trimmed in blue and gold — which recalled the colours of Kilmoney from all those years ago.
The current Carrigaline jersey is a clean and classy O’Neills offering, featuring a gold crew neck, CUFFS and three stripes along the shoulders, with the gold hoop housing the logo of main sponsor, Barry Collins’ SuperValu.
“Red I could understand — the colour of passion, commitment, courage – but yellow suggested jaundice to me, or worse, cowardice. It wasn’t till I was reading through the club website recently that I realised that the flag is actually red and gold, a far more powerful and symbolic combination. Because red indicates not just blood but the heart — red is the colour of love, kindness, compassion, tolerance. And gold signifies the beautiful, a treasure, something worth holding on to, something divine.”
In modern times, clashes with Mallow, Éire Óg or Youghal have resulted in change kits being required and black has tended to be the alternative colour of choice for Newcestown. Adult sides currently wear jerseys produced by Masita, with car dealership Finbarr Galvin providing the shirt sponsorship.