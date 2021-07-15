Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 10:08

Cork GAA Jersey Wars: You decide the best club geansaí on Leeside

From July 20 to August 28, your votes will narrow down 32 contenders to crown a winner
James Fitzpatrick, Carbery Rangers, in action against Sean Kiely, Ballincollig, wearing the club's away jersey. Picture: Paul Mohan/SPORTSFILE

WE want to know what your favourite GAA geansaí is.

From here until the end of August, your votes will decide the best design in our Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition. 

Our resident jersey expert Denis Hurley compiled a list of 32 clubs, based on those involved in the senior tiers and a selection of wild cards. We put them in alphabetical order and paired them up, number one versus 32, which is Bandon-Youghal, and mapped out the path to the final.

That threw up a classic pairing like Blackrock against St Finbarr's and novel clashes in Carbery Rangers v Newtownshandrum, Cill na Martra-Midleton and more.

St Finbarr's forwards Cillian Murray and Padraig O'Driscoll battle for possession with Blackrock defenders Diarmuid Cormack and Cian Cashman. Picture: Larry Cummins
While we're looking for GAA supporters to select the jerseys they like the most, the better-organised clubs will have the chance to rally their members together to vote their teams through.

The polling will be for 24 hours each time from 8am on our website EchoLive.ie, and there will be a one-day break in between each section.

The likes of Glen Rovers, UCC, Nemo, the Barrs, the Rockies, Na Piarsaigh and Castlehaven are among the most iconic tops in Rebel county. We've a soft spot for Bride Rovers, Carbery Rangers and Douglas kits here, and obviously, I'll be giving my full backing to my own club Ballincollig.

When we were drafting the rules for the entries, 'away jerseys' were excluded, which was a pity as Ballincollig's alternative geansaí is distinctive, while you could argue Sarsfields' black version, worn in the 2008 and '09 county finals, is more stylish than the traditional blue.

TOP HALF OF THE DRAW 

Tuesday, July 20: 1. Bandon v 32. Youghal;

Wednesday, July 21: 2. Ballincollig v 31. Valley Rovers;

Thursday, July 22: 3. Bishopstown v 30. UCC;

Friday, July 23: 4. Blackrock v 29. St Finbarr's;

Saturday, July 24: 5. Bride Rovers v 28. Sarsfields;

Monday, July 26: 6. Carbery Rangers v 27. Newtownshandrum;

Tuesday, July 27: 7. Carrigaline v 26. Newcestown;

Wednesday, July 28: 8. Carrigtwohill v 25. Nemo Rangers;

BOTTOM HALF OF THE DRAW 

Thursday, July 29: 9. Castlehaven v 24. Na Piarsaigh;

Friday, July 30: 10. Charleville v 23. MTU Cork;

Saturday, July 31: 11. Cill na Martra v 22. Midleton;

Monday, August 2: 12. Clonakilty v 21. Mallow;

Tuesday, August 3: 13. Douglas v 20. Kiskeam;

Wednesday, August 4: 14. Éire Óg v 19. Kanturk;

Thursday, August 5: 15. Erin's Own v 18. Ilen Rovers;

Friday, August 6: 16. Fermoy v 17. Glen Rovers.

LAST 16:

Monday, August 9: Bandon/Youghal v Ballincollig/Valleys (A);

Tuesday, August 10: Bishopstown/UCC v Blackrock/Barrs (B);

Wednesday, August 11: Bride/Sars v Carbery Rangers/Newtown (C);

Thursday, August 12: Carrigaline/Newcestown v Carrigtwohill/Nemo (D);

Friday, August 13: Castlehaven/Piarsaigh v Charleville/MTU (E);

Saturday, August 14: Cill na Martra/Midleton v Clon/Mallow (F);

Monday, August 16: Douglas/Kiskeam v Éire Óg/Kanturk (G);

Tuesday, August 17: Erin's Own/Ilen v Fermoy/Glen (H).

QUARTÉR-FINALS:

Thursday, August 19: A v B;

Friday, August 20: C v D;

Saturday, August 21: E v F;

Monday, August 23: G v H.

SEMI-FINALS:

Wednesday, August 25: A/B v C/D;

Thursday, August 26: E/F v G/H.

FINAL:

Saturday, August 28.

