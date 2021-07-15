Cork GAA Jersey Wars: You decide the best club geansaí on Leeside

WE want to know what your favourite GAA geansaí is.
From here until the end of August, your votes will decide the best design in ourcompetition.
Our resident jersey expert Denis Hurley compiled a list of 32 clubs, based on those involved in the senior tiers and a selection of wild cards. We put them in alphabetical order and paired them up, number one versus 32, which is Bandon-Youghal, and mapped out the path to the final.
That threw up a classic pairing like Blackrock against St Finbarr's and novel clashes in Carbery Rangers v Newtownshandrum, Cill na Martra-Midleton and more.
While we're looking for GAA supporters to select the jerseys they like the most, the better-organised clubs will have the chance to rally their members together to vote their teams through.
The polling will be for 24 hours each time from 8am on our website EchoLive.ie, and there will be a one-day break in between each section.
The likes of Glen Rovers, UCC, Nemo, the Barrs, the Rockies, Na Piarsaigh and Castlehaven are among the most iconic tops in Rebel county. We've a soft spot for Bride Rovers, Carbery Rangers and Douglas kits here, and obviously, I'll be giving my full backing to my own club Ballincollig.
When we were drafting the rules for the entries, 'away jerseys' were excluded, which was a pity as Ballincollig's alternative geansaí is distinctive, while you could argue Sarsfields' black version, worn in the 2008 and '09 county finals, is more stylish than the traditional blue.
1. Bandon v 32. Youghal;
2. Ballincollig v 31. Valley Rovers;
3. Bishopstown v 30. UCC;
4. Blackrock v 29. St Finbarr's;
5. Bride Rovers v 28. Sarsfields;
6. Carbery Rangers v 27. Newtownshandrum;
7. Carrigaline v 26. Newcestown;
8. Carrigtwohill v 25. Nemo Rangers;
9. Castlehaven v 24. Na Piarsaigh;
10. Charleville v 23. MTU Cork;
11. Cill na Martra v 22. Midleton;
12. Clonakilty v 21. Mallow;
13. Douglas v 20. Kiskeam;
14. Éire Óg v 19. Kanturk;
15. Erin's Own v 18. Ilen Rovers;
16. Fermoy v 17. Glen Rovers.
Bandon/Youghal v Ballincollig/Valleys (A);
Bishopstown/UCC v Blackrock/Barrs (B);
Bride/Sars v Carbery Rangers/Newtown (C);
Carrigaline/Newcestown v Carrigtwohill/Nemo (D);
Castlehaven/Piarsaigh v Charleville/MTU (E);
Cill na Martra/Midleton v Clon/Mallow (F);
Douglas/Kiskeam v Éire Óg/Kanturk (G);
Erin's Own/Ilen v Fermoy/Glen (H).
A v B;
C v D;
E v F;
G v H.
A/B v C/D;
E/F v G/H.