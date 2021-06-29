MSL soccer: O'Connor and Browne on target for Corinthians in Keane Cup win

College Corinthians 2

Avondale United 0

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS got their season off to a flyer with a 2-0 win over Avondale United in their Keane Cup group 1 game at Castletreasure.

Corinthians applied most of the early pressure with Darragh O’Connell and Shane Daly Butz (twice) going close in the first half.

Scoreless at the break, Corinthians broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart when David O’Connor headed the ball past Daniel O’Leary in the Avondale goal.

Corinthians doubled their advantage on the hour mark when Evan Browne scored from just outside the penalty area.

Avondale’s David Dalton did force a save from Corinthians’ keeper Shane Sherlock, but the home side ran out deserving winners.

The other game in this group saw Midleton beat Cobh Wanderers 2-1. Emmett Cotter's opener for the home side was cancelled out by Nathan Manson-Brown in the first half, but Cotter's added a second to secure the win for the Magpies.

The winner of this group will face the winners of group 8 in the quarter-finals.

Macroom are the early pacesetters in that group after their 9-1 win over Casement Celtic.

Chris Óg Jones was the star of the show, hitting four of Macroom’s tally and there were goals also for Dylan Twomey, Sheldon Nyoni, Mark Corrigan, Craig Ronan, and Llyod Aisling.

Conor Horan scored for Casement.

Rockmount are top of group 2 after their 3-1 win over UCC. Michael Fahy gave the Students the lead in the first half, but goals from Eoin Murphy, an own goal, and Luke Casey helped Rockmount to victory. In the other group 2 game Ringmahon and Carrigaline United shared the points and six goals.

Dean Swords (2) and Cameron Harlson scored for Ringmahon, but goals from Jason Ring, Dylan O’Flaherty, and Richard Duggan gave the visitors a share of the spoils.

Whoever emerges from that group will face the winners of group 7 in the last eight and there were wins here for Carrigtwohill United and Pearse Celtic.

Carrigtwohill were 3-2 winners away to Youghal United where Patrick Keyes opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half.

Carrig doubled their lead after the interval when James Furlong scored a rebound after Darragh McCann’s penalty was saved by Conor Savage and Keyes grabbed his second with 20 minutes remaining.

In the other group 7 game, a Keith McCarthy hat-trick helped Pearse Celtic to a 3-2 win at home to Passage, who had Brendan Kenny on target twice.

First division heavyweights Castleview and Blarney met at O’Sullivan Park for their Keane Cup group 3 clash, with the visitors coming away 2-0 winners.

Conor Cronin opened the scoring five minutes before half-time and Thomas Carroll doubled their lead in the 73rd minute.

In the other game in this group, St Mary’s were 2-1 winners away to Douglas Hall, which leaves Blarney on top on goal difference.

The winners of the group will face the winners of group 6 in the last eight and MSL newcomers Kanturk gave themselves a good chance of qualifying thanks to their 3-0 win away to Buttevant.

Martin O’Riordan put the visitors ahead midway through the first half and two second-half goals from Lael Tambwe sealed the win for Kanturk who top the group.

In the other game goals from Owen O’Neill, Steve Quinlan, and Dominic Wojtas helped Fermoy to a 3-2 away win over Kilworth Celtic.

In Group four, Leeside and Everton shared the points and four goals. Nathan Gumbo and Brendan Horgan scored for the Little Island outfit, while Alan Greaney and Kelvin Connolly were on target for Everton.

The other game in this group also ended in all square when Mayfield United and Leeds drew 1-1, Maddy Cisse scored for Mayfield while Lorcan Cahoon scored for Leeds.

The winners from this group will face the winners of group five which is currently topped by Wilton United after their 5-3 win over Riverstown at Pat Bowdren Park.

Ian Roche hit a hat-trick and Dave Tobin grabbed a brace for the home side.

This is one of two five-team groups, with Bandon the odd one out this weekend, as Ballinhassig beat Kinsale 1-0 in the other game.

Ciaran Delea was Ballinhassig’s matchwinner.

