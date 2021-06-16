Paul Farrell to manage Cork City Women's squad for the rest of the season

PAUL Farrell will remain in charge of the Cork City Women’s senior side for the remainder of the 2021 season, the club has confirmed.

City announced on Wednesday evening that Farrell will officially succeed former manager Rónán Collins, shortly after the players were informed of the decision ahead of training.

Collins’ stepped down from his role as manager back at the end of May for ‘personal reasons’ which came as a bit of a surprise to the players and the staff at the club.

Farrell, his assistant manager, immediately took interim charge of the side but couldn’t help them avoid defeat in his first game at the helm as they were beaten 2-0 by Galway at Turner’s Cross.

Farrell started his coaching career with Lakewood Athletic before becoming City’s assistant manager in June of 2018 and he has previously spent three years coaching at UCC as well as managing Ballinhassig’s Munster Senior League side.

It is understood that the City board were looking to appoint someone who could continue the work Collins had done behind the scenes.

“We are very pleased that Paul is taking on the role. He knows the squad, and the club, extremely well and is very well placed to build on the great work that he has been part of up to now,” admits Chairman Declan Carey.

“We all look forward to working closely with Paul over the coming months and will give him every support we can to progress the team.”

Speaking about the news, Farrell said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on the role.

I have really enjoyed my time with the club and am very excited at this new challenge.

“I work with the players and the staff every day and I know how much all of them want to succeed for the club, so we will all be redoubling our efforts to start climbing up the table when the league resumes.

“We have a lot of very talented players in this group, some excellent staff and I know that the support is there from the club as a whole, so we will all be working together and I am confident that we will see results on the back of that.”

City are currently bottom of the table and are in the midst of a winless run in the Women’s National League which stands at nine.

They have also lost all five home games in the process but speaking to the Echo after their recent loss to Galway in his one and only game in charge to date, Farrell maintained his desire to manage the club and believes he can improve their fortunes.

“I would love to stay on,” he told the Echo shortly after full time.

“I have really enjoyed my time here and I would like to take it on further but we will sit down and have a chat.

“It’s a great privilege to be managing any Cork City team whether it’s the academy, the women’s seniors or the men’s seniors.

“Everyone knows how big the club is so it’s a huge privilege. It was a lovely experience but we didn’t get the result so we have to go back to the drawing board.”

City are now midway through a three-week break before they travel to take on Saoirse Noonan’s Shelbourne side at Tolka Park.

It will be a tough test in his first official game in permanent charge but Farrell is planning to build on their better second-half showing against Galway in that game against Shels.

“The second half performance we are really happy with, the girls really put in the effort so we couldn’t fault their workrate,” he added recently.

“We could’ve tidied up in other aspects of our game but it’s coming, it’s there, we can see it so it’s just about getting it to click.

“We created more chances in the second half than the first which is a positive but we lost a couple to injuries.

“We have a three week break now so we will get the girls to rest a bit. It’s been physically and mentally hard on some of them so they really need to take this break and come in refreshed.

“We will plan now for Shelbourne away. I think there will be fans back at that as well so it will be a great game to come back in with. It’s always good to give Shels a run for their money so that’s what we will be planning to do.”