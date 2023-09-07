Cork publican fined for having 48 people outside his premises in breach of 2020 Covid regulations

A publican and restaurateur who had 48 patrons sitting outside his premises in breach of then Covid regulations allowing 15 people outside said through his solicitor that it was not as if the premises inside was packed with patrons “doing the Hokey Pokey”.

55-year-old Tony Campion, publican of The Silver Key, Ballintemple, Cork, and proprietor of the adjoining Il Primo restaurant, pleaded guilty to breaching an October 2020 Covid restriction.

Judge Marian O’Leary convicted and fined him €500 at Cork District Court today.

Defence solicitor, Carl O’Mahony, said, “This is an unusual situation. He got it completely wrong… But it would be wrong to say the premises was full – no one was in the premises doing the Hokey Pokey. Restrictions were being eased at the time. And the gardaí acknowledged there was a proper distance between people – it was just too many people.

“He was mistakenly of the belief that because he had two licences (for pub and restaurant) he was entitled to have 30 people sitting outside. And he said some people were outside waiting for takeaway.

“It should not have happened. He got it wrong.” Inspector Brendan McKenna outlined the background to the incident.

“On Saturday, October 10 2020, at 9.34 p.m., Garda Owen O’Mahony and Garda Mark O’Donovan attended at The Silver Key for the purpose of ensuring compliance with the Health Act – Covid regulations.

“Mr Tony Campion advised the attending members that he was in charge of the premises. Gardaí observed 48 people consuming beverages and food in the outer environs of the licensed premises.

“Mr Campion indicated that he was operating under two licences at the location. One was for The Silver Key and the other was for the adjacent Il Primo restaurant.

“He was the person in charge of each premises operating under an on-licence and a restaurant certificate.

“A breakdown of those present was 21 seated in an area outside Il Primo and 27 people present seated outside The Silver Key,” Insp. McKenna said.

Limiting outside seating to 15 would have ensured compliance. After pleading guilty to a charge of contravening a penal provision of the Health Act to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19, Mr Campion was fined €500.

When the case was called and Judge O’Leary asked if Mr Campion was present, Mr O’Mahony solicitor pointed to Mr Campion in Courtroom 3 saying, “He is the gentleman in the high-vis jacket.”