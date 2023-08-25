Ten students in one Cork school receive maximum points in Leaving Cert

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 09:39

One student achieved 8 H1 grades
Ten students at CBC have received the maximum points of 625, with one student achieving 8 H1 grades. 

Echo reporter

CELEBRATIONS at one Cork school have begun this morning as students arrive to receive their results.

The Principal of Christian Brothers College in Cork has paid tribute to the Leaving Cert class of 2023. 

Four students were awarded 7 H1s.

In total, 144 students are receiving their results today with 20% obtaining at least 600 points.

Principal David Lordon said: “It is a fantastic morning for the lads. It takes a team effort to get results like this and it is testament to the parents, teachers and especially the students for the hard work they put in over the last few years. 

"These students faced very challenging circumstances and the Leaving Cert was the first state exam they sat which makes today’s results all the more impressive.”

The results will be available to candidates on the candidate self-service portal at 10am. The results will also be available in schools.

CAO Round 1 offers will follow on Wednesday, August 30 at 2pm.

The release date is the earliest since 2019, and while returning to August, it is still not back to the pre-Covid norm of the middle of the month.

Over 7,000 Cork students to receive Leaving Cert results this morning

