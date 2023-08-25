Over 7,000 Cork students to receive Leaving Cert results this morning

MORE than 7,000 Cork students will receive their Leaving Certificate results at 10am this morning.

According to the State Examinations Commission, 6,723 students sat this year’s Leaving Cert in Cork, with 304 Cork students sitting the Leaving Certificate Applied examination.

The results will be available to candidates on the candidate self-service portal at 10am. The results will also be available in schools.

CAO Round 1 offers will follow on Wednesday, August 30 at 2pm.

The release date is the earliest since 2019, and while returning to August, it is still not back to the pre-Covid norm of the middle of the month.

The principal of St Peter’s Community School in Passage West Tony McSweeney said there are many options for students after their Leaving Cert.

“The most important thing is that the hard work will show. There are so many options and alternative pathways for students now to pursue after they complete their Leaving Cert. The only limits on them are the inhibitions they place on themselves, not the results today. Guidance counsellors and other school personnel are always available to help students navigate their next steps.”

The President of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland Liz Farrell said the Leaving Certificate is a stepping stone on students' educational pathway.

"While many know a direct route that they wish to take, for others the pathway is more difficult to navigate. Overall, education is a lifelong pursuit and there is a diverse range of choices available to school-leavers,” she said.

Ms Farrell said there are lots of options for students now to pursue after they finish their second-level studies. “Along with the options in Technological Universities/Institutes of Technology and Universities, students should keep in mind the significant choices in further education/Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) colleges, which are offering top quality standalone qualifications.

"Unfortunately, much of the discourse at this time of year focuses on points alone. Students should remember that these numbers do not define them as a person, they are simply a regrettable by-product of a national obsession with progression to third level,” she added.