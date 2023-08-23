Acts added to line-up for Guinness Cork Jazz Festival

THE world-renowned Guinness Cork Jazz Festival which is celebrating its 45th year will return to Leeside over the October bank holiday weekend, with a number of stellar acts and new acts announced for the annual festival.

The hugely successful 2022 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival smashed all records attracting over 100,000 visitors to Cork City for the weekend and this year promises to be bigger and better.

At the programme launch of the festival at Cyprus Avenue Cork last night, festival director Mark Murphy confirmed that The Pharcyde, Mr Scruff, and Vieux Farka Touré will join acts such as Macy Gray, Corinne Bailey Rae, Morcheeba, Matthew Halsall, Gilles Peterson, Kurt Elling, Fred Wesley, and many more at this year’s festival.

This year’s festival which will be held from Thursday, October 26 to Monday, October 30 will host over 1,000 musicians and have more ticketed shows than ever before. There will be an extra date (Thursday) and an extended music trail in 73 pubs, theatres, clubs and hotel venues across the city, Douglas and Kinsale.

Festival director Mark Murphy said the festival provides a platform for local artists. “This year, we’re bringing in bigger acts, we have more venues and more ticketed shows at each venue. We’re also extending the Guinness music trail throughout Cork city’s vibrant venues, bars and restaurants, which provides a platform for local artists and an immersive experience for festival-goers.”

“The Guinness Cork Jazz festival gives a huge economic boost to Cork city,” said Kevin Herlihy Cork Business Association President Kevin Herlihy.

“I’ve never seen anything like the footfall and positivity in 2022. It’s not just about the music; it’s a celebration of Cork’s culture, hospitality, and our renowned culinary scene. Visitors can expect to indulge in delicious festival menus and unique events over the weekend.”

The weekend of eclectic performances features the finest international jazz artists, the brightest of local talent, and five days of thrilling entertainment.

Performing alongside the headline acts will be a strong line-up of Irish and emerging talent who are pushing the boundaries of the genre. Add to that pop-up events, late night parties, boat trips, collaborations and brass bands marching through the city streets, and you can see why it’s one of Ireland’s most popular festivals.

There’s also always a big fringe of mainly free music that sees international and local big brass bands perform around the city which is organised by the local Cork Jazz festival committee.

The Metropole Hotel, the original home of Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, will once again host the Metropole Festival Club with an extended programme of show stopping performances.

Bass Player Jonah Byrne, Five To Two, Mark Murphy Festival Director, Robert O’Halloran, jarjarjr, Luke Una, Piano Player Matthew Breen Five To Two and Drummer Finn Mac Anna, Five To Two at the launch of the 2023 Guinness Cork Jazz Festival in Wavelength at Cyprus Avenue.Photo Darragh Kane

Some of the headline acts already announced for the highly anticipated weekend include R&B/soul singer and actress Macy Gray, who will perform at the Cork Opera House on Thursday, October 26, in an event that is already close to selling out.

Fresh from a busy summer of headlining major music and jazz festivals all over Europe, Morcheeba will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their first album with a gig in Cork Opera House.

The same venue will play host to Grammy Award winner Corrine Bailey Rae on Sunday, October 29. She’ll be showcasing her new album which is due out this September. Fellow Grammy winner Kurt Elling, renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, will play The Everyman Theatre on Friday, October 27.

This year will also see headline acts once again at Cork City Hall, curated by Tom Keating, featuring DJs Jenny Greene, Mack Fleetwood, Tony Hadley, and The Scratch.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, August 25, at 10am on www.guinnesscorkjazz.com