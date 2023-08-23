Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 19:27

Sky is not the limit for Montenotte Hotel guests

Adventure seekers will be able to pair a two-night stay at The Montenotte with a one-hour scenic flight for two in one of AFTA’s avant-garde planes, enjoying views of the city and its coastlines from above.
General Manager of The Montenotte, Frits Potgieter and Captain Philip Smythe, Safety Manager at AFTA. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

Breda Graham

THE Montenotte Hotel has announced its latest partnership with Cork-based flight organisation, the Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA) for its new ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ package.

Founded in 1995, AFTA is a leading flight training organisation based in Cork and Waterford, operating one of the youngest and most modern fleets of aircraft and simulators in Europe.

It offers world-class pilot training with an unrivalled success rate, training over 2,300 pilots for many of the world’s leading airlines including British Airways and Qatar Airways.

CEO of AFTA, Captain Mark Casey, said: “AFTA are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with the esteemed Montenotte which will offer the Scenic Flight Experience to all their valued guests.

“The future of Cork Tourism has never been more promising, and we look forward to collaborating with the team at The Montenotte on this joint venture.

“This alliance will undoubtedly elevate the travel experience, providing guests with unforgettable moments soaring above Cork’s stunning harbour, landscapes, and coastline.

“AFTA is committed to delivering the highest standards of service and ensuring every flight is an unforgettable journey. The sky’s the limit, and we look forward to embarking on this new adventure with The Montenotte.” General Manager of The Montenotte, Frits Potgieter said he is pleased to finally be able to announce our partnership with the wonderful AFTA.

“At The Montenotte, we pride ourselves on inviting guests for the most memorable experience by partnering with the best Cork businesses, and we’re so excited to offer our guests a completely unique experience to enjoy Cork by air.

“We have no doubt that this will be a huge success with our guests, adding to our other completely unique experience packages.” Chauffeur transfers will be included in the package, as well as a dining experience for two at The Panorama Restaurant and a complimentary bottle of champagne upon arrival in an executive room. The Scenic Flight Experience package is available to book from Wednesday, August 23.

