Sean, who has been with the gym for four years, said he initially signed up as a means to ease crippling anxiety attacks and depression
Cork man Sean defying stereotypes by ‘hitting the gym’ at 76

Sean Lenihan, from the Lough, at Elite Fitness at the Marina Commercial Park, which includes a gym catering for the older fitness fanatic complete with specialist equipment and tailored workouts.

Sarah Horgan

A 76-YEAR-old Cork man is defying stereotypes about the elderly with an impressive fitness routine that includes three gym sessions a week.

Sean Lenihan, from the Lough, is attending Elite Fitness at the Marina Commercial Park, which includes a gym catering for the older fitness fanatic complete with specialist equipment and tailored work outs.

The gym welcomes older people from all walks of life including those recovering from the effects of a stroke and living with debilitating conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and MS.

Sean, who has been with the gym for four years, said he initially signed up as a means to ease crippling anxiety attacks and depression.

The Cork man said he hasn’t experienced an attack since joining the sessions.

Sean is just one of dozens of older people who have signed up for the service. He described the months leading up to his fitness journey.

“I didn’t want to do anything. I couldn’t be in a crowd. I could handle two people but three was a crowd,” he said.

He revealed how a panic attack could strike at any time.

“I was a member of the Cork Male Voice Choir so there was always the chance of an attack while on stage.”

The pensioner described one such incident.

“I was in City Hall singing for what I believe was Cara O’Sullivan’s last ever concert,” he recalled. “

I could feel this thing come over me. When this happens there is nothing you can do about it. All I could think was that I had to get out of there. The others in the choir knew all about the attacks so I just slid away sideways and left.”

Sean said that joining Elite Fitness, which was set up by Cork man Colin O’Shaughnessy, helped to clear his panic attacks and depression.

“I didn’t want to do anything when I had it. I had a polytunnel in the Lough I used to love caring for that I just left to go wild,” he said.

“I can remember seeing people my age at the beach one day exercising and doing all kinds of things. That was when I emailed Elite to see if I could make an appointment,” he added.

BENEFITS

Sean spoke about the benefits of joining the gym. “I’ve lost a lot of weight and put on muscle. I can feel it in my clothes. I had a lot of clothes at home that I couldn’t wear before that now fit again. I’ve had the odd person slagging me”, he laughed. “I hear questions like “what are you doing going to the gym? You should be praying for a happy death’.”

The fitness fanatic said he had never so much as heard of gyms while growing up.

“I must have been about 40 when small gyms started to become a thing in Ireland. You can see how it might be intimidating to be in a gym with people who are so much younger than you. There are no lycra or leotards with us,” he joked. 

“It’s all about getting to a level you are comfortable with.”

Sean praised gym owner Colin O’Shaughnessy and trainer Tammy, who he said have been instrumental in motivating him to maintain his fitness levels.

“Colin has a great way with people. Tammy is great for motivating me. I’m even coming on bank holiday weekends to make sure my fitness routine doesn’t slip,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tony Collins from Douglas also opened up about the new lease of life the gym has given him.

“I suffer from diabetes and Parkinson disease type 2 and came down here off my own bat after my daughter suggested it,” Tony said. “I’ve been going for six months. I went to the gym at UCC before that, but found it was dominated by youngsters. The concept of what you can do when you’re young is different to what you can achieve when you’re older. I find this gym is more suited to older people. Now, I come here three times a week.”

Elderly#Mens HealthCork health
