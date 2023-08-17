Cork voters urged to use new online registration tool to ensure eligibility to vote

CORK City Council is encouraging all Cork city voters to check the register to ensure their eligibility to vote.

The city council is informing the public that a new national online voter registration process is now in operation and can be accessed through the website www.checkthe register.ie.

The new process has been simplified and is available for those registering for the first time as well as to people who may have recently changed address.

Thanks to the new online registration process, those wishing to update their address or join the electorate for the first time are no longer obliged to go to your local Garda station or registration authority.

Traditionally those issuing a change of address or registering were required to attend their local garda station in order to have their identity verified.

However, now, the PPSN and date of birth provided online will satisfy this requirement.

Cork City Council director of corporate affairs, Paul Moynihan, said: “This voter registration campaign will enable people who have voted previously to check and update their details but it is intended also for people who may never have voted before and who want to exercise their right to do so.

“You may be on the register and have voted in local elections for years but adding details, including date of birth and your PPSN, allows local authorities to cross-check and confirm the information provided by each person, adding to the integrity of the process. It will also help to ensure that there aren’t duplicate registrations.”

Cork City Council is calling on voters and potential voters to update or confirm their details so that the council can ensure the accuracy of voter information in advance of elections next year.

The council is now reaching out to residents of all ages and all backgrounds so that they can exercise their democratic right to vote.

Every resident of the country, aged 18 or over, regardless of nationality, is entitled to vote in the upcoming local elections.

The new process will also make easier the notification of the passing of a loved one.

“The new online process will also provide the facility for families to notify us when loved ones have passed away and that our records are up to date at election time when voter cards are issued,” Mr Moynihan added.

“By going online, it has never been easier or quicker for people to register to vote or to update their details but for anyone who isn’t comfortable using the internet, they should feel free to pick up the phone to us or to call into the Franchise Section in City Hall and we can help you.”