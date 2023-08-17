Popular attraction Camden Fort Meagher not expected to reopen until 2024

CAMDEN Fort Meagher is set to remain closed for the rest of 2023, but will reopen to the public in early 2024.

The news comes following a “productive meeting” between Cork County Council and the volunteers earlier this week, during which they shared updates regarding the ongoing advancements at the fort.

In a statement released by the local authority, it said that both volunteers and council staff are collaborating to ensure a successful reopening of the fort in the future.

Currently, the fort remains inaccessible to visitors as essential restoration work is being undertaken.

“A grant of €160,000 from the ‘Historic Structures Fund’ has made the renovations within the casemate barracks possible,” the statement explained.

“Originally built back in the 1860s, these renovations involve excavating over seven feet of fill material from the earthen roof, fixing the roof drainage system, repairing stone and brickwork, raking out and repointing of stone joints, and applying a new waterproof tanking system to ensure the structure’s waterproof integrity.

“These endeavours aim to safeguard and enhance a portion of this historic edifice for the greater enjoyment of the public and the local community.”

It is expected that work will continue on site until the fourth quarter of this year.

“Although not all sections of Camden Fort Meagher are accessible to the public on visitor days, a significant part of visitors’ time is spent within the casemated barracks, where exhibitions, events, civil wedding ceremonies, and visitor amenities are hosted.

“Regrettably, due to the ongoing scope of the restoration project, these areas cannot be accessed by the public, which in turn prevents the fort from opening its doors to visitors at present,” the council statement said.

“In the meantime, Cork County Council and the Camden Fort Meagher volunteers will collaborate to prepare for the fort’s reopening to visitors in early 2024.

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming visitors once again to Camden Fort Meagher, where they can discover all the fort has to offer, from its historical significance, to partaking in enjoyable events at this remarkable heritage site, whilst taking in the awe-inspiring views of Cork Harbour,” it concluded.

Earlier this year concerns were raised that the visitor attraction wouldn’t open to the public this year.

A council spokesperson told The Echo that, as the custodians of Camden Fort Meagher, the local authority “has a duty of care to the asset and to all who work there and visit”.