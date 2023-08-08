The Devil is in the detail as Roy Keane unveils Manchester United’s third shirt

Cork soccer legend and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane anchors and narrates throughout a promotional video for Manchester United's third strip.
The video that features stars from Manchester United’s men’s and women’s teams wearing the all-white shirt.
England forward Marcus Rashford and five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro represent the men’s side while Ella Toone, the women’s number 7 and last season’s top goal scorer also features.
Young star Alejandro Garnacho also features.
It’s too late to say no.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2023
You’re in. For life. Devils only.#MUFC || @adidasFootball
Keane mimics one of his legendary team talks throughout the video by narrating what it is like to be a Manchester United player.
“So you’re a devil, are you?
“Well let’s remind you of the terms.
“The devil isn’t something you wear.
“It’s more like a pact.
“A deal shall we say.
“We expect a lot,” Keane says.
The Mayfield man showed his comedic side by referencing his iconic prawn sandwiches rant.
The video has been a hit online by racking up over 2.4 million impressions and 40,000 likes.
Keano keano 💪🏻☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/dSjyEYiO0H— Irish Reds (@manutdirishreds) August 8, 2023
Kit of the season and an announcement to match. Smashed it 👌— Rogan (@RogsMUFCShirts) August 8, 2023
Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday August 14.