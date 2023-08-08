The Devil is in the detail as Roy Keane unveils Manchester United’s third shirt

Cork soccer legend and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane anchors and narrates throughout a promotional video for Manchester United's third strip.

The video that features stars from Manchester United’s men’s and women’s teams wearing the all-white shirt.

England forward Marcus Rashford and five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro represent the men’s side while Ella Toone, the women’s number 7 and last season’s top goal scorer also features.

Young star Alejandro Garnacho also features.

It’s too late to say no.



It's too late to say no.

You're in. For life. Devils only.

Keane mimics one of his legendary team talks throughout the video by narrating what it is like to be a Manchester United player.

“So you’re a devil, are you?

“Well let’s remind you of the terms.

“The devil isn’t something you wear.

“It’s more like a pact.

“A deal shall we say.

“It’s not for everyone.

“We expect a lot,” Keane says.

The Mayfield man showed his comedic side by referencing his iconic prawn sandwiches rant.

The video has been a hit online by racking up over 2.4 million impressions and 40,000 likes.

Manchester United kick off their Premier League campaign against Wolves on Monday August 14.