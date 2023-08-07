Roy Keane sends social media into a frenzy

Social media has gone into overdrive as Manchester United released an eight second clip including Cork soccer legend Roy Keane.

A shadowed figure can be seen in the Old Trafford tunnel with the famous pitch in the background walking towards the camera exposing the face of the Mayfield man.

The video cuts off with the Adidas logo pop up on the screen followed by tomorrow’s date.

The video is captioned:

“You’ve waited this long.

“Tomorrow, 08.08.23."

#MUFC ||@adidasFootball”

The video has racked up over 4.6m views with 30.6k likes and over 1,100 quote reposts on Twitter.

Many fans believe the former Man Utd captain will unveil their new third shirt, which is rumoured to be white with a Red Devil replacing the iconic club badge.

Other parts of the fanbase are hoping Keane will unveil a new midfield signing.

Bit of an upgrade on Amrabat https://t.co/3NK3o3fotC — Ryan Nugent (@ryannugent93) August 7, 2023

A number of fans joked that the Treble winner is coming out of retirement at the ripe age of 51.

Roy Keane is the midfield signing?!👀 https://t.co/J3k0LMvCxU — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) August 7, 2023

Manchester United played their final pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The line-up caused a stir online as the starting 11 contained a mix of fringe players, youth prospects and individuals who are expected to be sold.

The Manchester side clutched a 1-1 draw thanks to a 93rd minute equaliser from Facundo Pellistri.

The first-team stars played at Old Trafford 24 hours prior against Ligue One side RC Lens.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign on Monday August 14 against Wolves.