The Longshot: Rodin one to muse on for the Epsom Derby

- Knowntothegardaí
- Flipflopflapperjak
- Ice Melted
- Death To All
- Hoof Ain’t it
- Plodding Along
- CanterLope Express
- Ye Long Trotski
- Whywemisingletters
- Neigh Chance
TWO occasions to really mark the traditional start of the summer this weekend — a Cork-Kerry clash down the Pá¡irc and an FA Cup final.
The Cork footballers carry the senior flag on for the Rebels after the hurlers’ departure last weekend.
The latter’s performances were very decent this year and many have mentioned it was cruel to see them exit at such an early stage. They did lose two games however, even if many decisions did go against them in the Gaelic Grounds. But contrast that to All-Ireland champs Kerry, who Cork could beat tomorrow and remain in the race for Sam.
The fixture evokes memories of the long walk down the marina as a wide-eyed youngster, innocent enough to once get caught out by a wily Dub selling chocolate bars for 30p or three for a pound. I walked away with an Aero, Mars and Twirl and was inside the ground before I realised I’d been had.
Cork will feel they have been had if they beat Kerry here and maybe have to face them again down the line. They are 13/2 and have a chance at that price if Kerry perform like they did against Mayo in Killarney.
WE have a another derby in the FA Cup final as United try to dent City’s attempt at the treble. They are 13/4 to lift the trophy and 11/2 to win the game in 90 minutes. A bit like the Cork-Kerry game, the huge rivalry should ensure that the game is competitive for a while at least, especially with City’s focus being naturally on the bigger game tomorrow week (although Inter Milan look less of a challenge at this distance).
The Codebreaker documentary showed the FA Cup in its pomp on RTÉ during the week, showing footage of the great Kevin Moran (who did seem to spend most of his career bleeding from his head) getting the first ever red card in a final for a tackle on Everton’s Peter Reid. This fixture now offers the chance of a bit of a throwback considering what is at stake for the cross-city rivals.
- Farewell to the Examiner Sports’ Martin Claffey, one of the best journalists to have sat on our desks for the past few decades. He started off with The Echo at just 19, when one of the jobs he inherited was motoring correspondent. The only issue was he couldn’t drive at the time! A great colleague and a fine fella who will be missed, and the next place is very lucky to have him.
WE ALSO have the Scottish Cup final this weekend as Celtic go in search of a treble. Standing in their way are Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who famously knocked the Hoops out of the competition in 2000, a 3-1 defeat that cost John Barnes his job at Parkhead. The Highlanders had only been formed six years previously and it remains one of the biggest shocks in British football history, which is down to a memorable headline as much as it is to a memorable result.
‘SUPER CALEY GO BALLISTIC CELTIC ARE ATROCIOUS’ typed in the sub-editor that fateful night, as he reached deep into his essence for some Dick van Dyke-like inspiration.
But it was stolen, not surprisingly by The Sun from the Liverpool Echo, which three decades earlier, reporting on a 1970s Ian Callaghan masterclass, ran: ‘SUPER CALLY GOES BALLISTIC, QPR ATROCIOUS.’ This prompted us on a trawl of the internet for the best sports headlines ever conceived in the brains of bored people on sports desks.
And to tell the truth, we didn’t come up with very much. I was expecting at least a few zingers, but instead found mostly bawdy puns and lurid plays-on-words. This shouldn’t really have surprised me after two decades sitting among to such people.
The ‘best’ selected for internet lists focus on the ribald almost at the expense of all else.
Swiss team Young Boys gets the risque treatment on many occasions, but when you think of it even for a moment, most of these examples are completely repulsive. Then there’s an unfortunate baseball player named Colon (who unfortunately often played against Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez).
‘Pat cashed and the Czech bounced’ is OK, I suppose, from the Aussie’s 1987 Wimbledon defeat of Ivan Lendl.
Racking my brain I can’t even think of a decent one I wrote myself.
The most famous sports headline isn’t even the ‘Caley’ one but rather ‘In Affectionate Remembrance of ENGLISH CRICKET’ in The Sporting Times in 1882. What followed underneath was a mock obituary: “Which died at the Oval on 29 August 1882, Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances. RIP. NB The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia.” This of course was the beginning of The Ashes, one of the longest sporting rivalries in history, which will reignite in a fortnight across the Irish Sea, with England the 5/4 favourite.
Back to the Bhoys and 2000 was an atrocious season for the club, which saw Henrik Larsson sidelined with a broken leg but further appropriate headline opportunities did at least abound when a Brazilian defender named Rafael Scheidt was signed over the turn of the century for just shy of £5m, and went on to become renowned as one of the worst transfers in football history.
Scheidt by name, Scheidt by nature, went most of the coverage, although Celtic mercifully put only his first name on the back of his jersey for his three appearances in three years at the club.
When Martin O’Neill took over he put it rather bluntly to the man who did also get three caps for Brazil: “I like footballers who are not like you. I like footballers who play well.” O’Neill improved Celtic’s fortunes of course, but he did manage them to another cup defeat to a Thistle side in the quarter-finals in 2003, just days after they beat Liverpool at Anfield in the UEFA Cup quarter-finals.
Inverness also shocked the Hoops in 2015, halting Ronny Deila’s side’s chance of treble then and going on to lift the trophy for the only ever time by beating Falkirk in the final.
The Highlanders are 18/1 to spring a similar surprise tomorrow evening.
WE’LL keep it simple after a few lucrative weeks and go for Auguster Rodin at 3/1 for the Derby.