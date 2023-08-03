Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 15:46

Gardaí issue witness appeal after man, 50s, dies in East Cork road traffic incident

The incident, involving an articulated lorry and a pedestrian, occurred at approximately 4.10am on the N25.
Gardaí issue witness appeal after man, 50s, dies in East Cork road traffic incident

Traffic diversions in place at the Two Mile Inn near Midleton due to a serious incident on the N25. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Amy Nolan

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information following a fatal road traffic incident in East Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The incident, involving an articulated lorry and a pedestrian, occurred at approximately 4.10am on the N25 in Ballyedekin, Midleton.

“The male pedestrian (aged in his 50s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

“No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí remain at the scene and the N25 between Ballyedekin and Castlemartyr village (east of Midleton) is currently closed to allow for Gardaí to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Midleton are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the area of Loughaderra this morning, 3rd August 2023, between 3.45am and 4.15am is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” the Garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Dry weather ahead of changeable weekend  Dry weather ahead of changeable weekend 
Cork's Anna Geary announces birth of baby boy Cork's Anna Geary announces birth of baby boy
Cloe up of male doctor in white medical uniform AXA announce purchase of laya healthcare 
East CorkCork Road DeathsCork Garda
<p>Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of three critically endangered Red panda cubs (one male and two female) who were born on the 9th of June to mother Laxmi and father Grga. Fota Wildlife Park, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in June this year. Photo Darragh Kane</p>

Fota Wildlife Park announces the birth of three critically endangered Red panda cubs.

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more