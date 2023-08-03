Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 07:00

Cork farmers awarded for excellence in beef sustainability 

The ABP Beef Benchmark Report was launched in 2022 in collaboration with the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).
Pictured are: Conor Brown, ICBF; with winner Anna Lynch, Ballinspittle; Finbarr Sheehy, ABP. Photo: Johnny Bambury.

Cork farmers were among the winners of ABP Food Group's Beef Benchmark Sustainability Awards at a recent open day at ABP's R&D farm in Co Carlow.

Kilbrin man Michael Clifford won the Suckler-Beef Heifer category award, and the Lynch family from Ballinspittle was presented with the Dairy-Beef Heifer category award.

As part of the event, there were presentations and demonstrations on best practice in management of a calf-to-beef farm, advice on multi-species reseeding, feeding cattle over the winter and vaccination plans for cattle.

ABP is one of Europe’s leading privately owned agribusiness companies, and is the largest beef processor in the UK and Ireland. 

The company also employs over 11,000 people and has 47 manufacturing plants in the Ireland, UK, Denmark, Poland, Austria, Holland, France and Spain.

