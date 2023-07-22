Sat, 22 Jul, 2023 - 08:13

Five Cork athletes to compete in the British Transplant Games in Coventry

The five Cork participants Mick O’Shea (Mallow), Owen Crudge (Clonakilty), Mike Keohane (Rosscarbery), Patrick O’Driscoll (Ahiohill) and Charlie Ryan (Cobh) will represent Transplant Sport Ireland in the four-day sports competition.
Five Cork athletes are currently part of the Transplant Sport Ireland team. Left to right: Liam Patterson, Patrick O'Driscoll, Charlie Ryan, Mike Keohane and Mick O'Shea.

John Bohane

FIVE Cork athletes will participate in the British Transplant Games in Coventry at the end of July.

Heart recipient Mick O’Shea will take part in the darts, 100m, 200m and 100m relay events and play in the first-ever Transplant Sport Ireland soccer team to compete at the Transplant Games.

“The main goal is to perform to the best of my ability and in doing so honour my donor, their family and my own family and friends, while all the time raising awareness of organ donation,” he said.

Owen Crudge who received a kidney transplant in September 2021 is loving the team element. 

“I am insanely grateful to my donor and the medical team that has helped me from start to finish. Organ donation is nothing short of a miracle and this platform helps promote its importance. Surrounding myself with these lads is a reminder of that and a privilege,” he said.

Lifelong sports enthusiast Mike Keohane received a liver transplant in December 2007. This will be his ninth time competing at the British Transplant Championships.

“All of what we do at these sporting events is to honour our donor and their families, who have given us the precious gift of life,” he said.

“It’s not all about winning at these games,” said Patrick O’Driscoll who had a liver transplant in 2016. “It is about being part of a wider transplant family.”

Charlie Ryan received a liver transplant in 2007. In Coventry, Charlie will take part in darts, 10-pin bowling and lawn boules.

“The Transplant Games keep me active and motivated.

“I have made lots of friends whom I have met from around the world. I wouldn’t be here today were it not for my donor and their family.

“Taking part in transplant sport is my way of honouring and expressing my gratitude to them,” Charlie said.

