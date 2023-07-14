Cork man remanded in custody on charge of having €49,000 in cash from the proceeds of crime 

A 36-year-old man was remanded in custody until July 24 on charges of possession of cannabis for sale or supply in Mayfield and having €49,000 in cash being the proceeds of crime.

James McCarthy of 5 Barnavara Crescent, Banduff Road, Mayfield, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody for a fortnight on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher.

The defendant is charged that on May 9 he had cannabis in his possession for sale or supply at his home and that he also engaged in the possession of property namely €49,000 in cash knowing that the property was the proceeds of criminal activity.