Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 11:48

Cork man remanded in custody on charge of having €49,000 in cash from the proceeds of crime 

James McCarthy of 5 Barnavara Crescent, Banduff Road, Mayfield, Cork, appeared before Cork District Court by video link from prison.
The defendant is charged that on May 9 he had cannabis in his possession for sale or supply at his home and that he also engaged in the possession of property namely €49,000 in cash knowing that the property was the proceeds of criminal activity.

Liam Heylin

A 36-year-old man was remanded in custody until July 24 on charges of possession of cannabis for sale or supply in Mayfield and having €49,000 in cash being the proceeds of crime.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody for a fortnight on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher.

cork courtcork crime
