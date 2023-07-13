'It's good but not there yet' - Cork public reacts to major facelift at Dunkettle Interchange

With major changes unveiled at Cork's famous Dunkettle Interchange over the weekend, we caught up with Corkonians who have been through the new layout, to gauge their reaction.

Harriet Marris, The Lough, said: "I went through it recently and I thought it was very straight forward. I was heading towards Midleton and a couple of days before I was heading to Ardmore. I just sailed through. Before, I thought it was very confusing but it is definitely getting easier. I thought the traffic lights were great though, so I think I probably would have preferred to keep them the way they were."

Harriet Marris. Pic: Larry Cummins

Tim Brosnan, Montenotte, said: "After they opened the free flow of traffic, I have said that I won’t be going anywhere near it. The aerial photographs of it just look absolutely crazy. I saw some wrong signposting a couple of weeks ago. They have to put the signs up so that people can get in lane earlier. I don’t think speed is the problem, its people finding themselves in the wrong lane. That’s what is going to cause issues."

Tim Brosnan, former city councillor. Pic: Larry Cummins

Robert Stephens, Frankfield, said: "I have been travelling that road for 40 years, and over those years I have seen great innovation with the road coming together.

"I think the new system is absolutely superb.

"Every day I go to work and I see the progress and I never once came up against something that disrupted traffic, other than an accident or breakdown and that was someone else’s fault. Once we get used to it, it is going to be a huge asset to our city."

Robert Stephens. Pic: Larry Cummins

Steven Moyo, Togher, said: "As a taxi driver, I have gone through it a good bit. I haven’t seen any traffic and it seems more free. For now, I think it is good. It’s good but it is still not there yet. I just hope that it will clear the traffic queues coming out from the city centre and from the Douglas side because every time that’s where there are queues. So I hope that will be freed."