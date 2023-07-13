Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 09:30

'It's good but not there yet' - Cork public reacts to major facelift at Dunkettle Interchange

The Cork public has shared their reaction to the changes at the Dunkettle Interchange. 
'It's good but not there yet' - Cork public reacts to major facelift at Dunkettle Interchange

Harriet Marris. Pic: Larry Cummins

Elaine Whelan

With major changes unveiled at Cork's famous Dunkettle Interchange over the weekend, we caught up with Corkonians who have been through the new layout, to gauge their reaction. 

Harriet Marris, The Lough, said: "I went through it recently and I thought it was very straight forward. I was heading towards Midleton and a couple of days before I was heading to Ardmore. I just sailed through. Before, I thought it was very confusing but it is definitely getting easier. I thought the traffic lights were great though, so I think I probably would have preferred to keep them the way they were."

Harriet Marris. Pic: Larry Cummins
Harriet Marris. Pic: Larry Cummins

Tim Brosnan, Montenotte, said: "After they opened the free flow of traffic, I have said that I won’t be going anywhere near it. The aerial photographs of it just look absolutely crazy. I saw some wrong signposting a couple of weeks ago. They have to put the signs up so that people can get in lane earlier. I don’t think speed is the problem, its people finding themselves in the wrong lane. That’s what is going to cause issues."

Tim Brosnan, former city councillor. Pic: Larry Cummins
Tim Brosnan, former city councillor. Pic: Larry Cummins

Robert Stephens, Frankfield, said: "I have been travelling that road for 40 years, and over those years I have seen great innovation with the road coming together.

"I think the new system is absolutely superb.

"Every day I go to work and I see the progress and I never once came up against something that disrupted traffic, other than an accident or breakdown and that was someone else’s fault. Once we get used to it, it is going to be a huge asset to our city."

Robert Stephens. Pic: Larry Cummins
Robert Stephens. Pic: Larry Cummins

Steven Moyo, Togher, said: "As a taxi driver, I have gone through it a good bit. I haven’t seen any traffic and it seems more free. For now, I think it is good. It’s good but it is still not there yet. I just hope that it will clear the traffic queues coming out from the city centre and from the Douglas side because every time that’s where there are queues. So I hope that will be freed."

Taxi driver Steven Moyo. Pic: Larry Cummins
Taxi driver Steven Moyo. Pic: Larry Cummins

Read More

Councillors give green light for ‘Cork city to Viaduct’ greenway

More in this section

gavel 'A bizarre situation': Man claimed he wanted heroin for pain-relief for his wife
WATCH: Rally held outside RTÉ's Cork office 'in solidarity with the public and with staff' WATCH: Rally held outside RTÉ's Cork office 'in solidarity with the public and with staff'
A dream come true: Ukrainian family housed in new Mahon home A dream come true: Ukrainian family housed in new Mahon home
dunkettlecork trafficcork transport
Law and justice concept

Woman previously caught shoplifting ten times sentenced for stealing cosmetics worth €17

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more