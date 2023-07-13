'It's good but not there yet' - Cork public reacts to major facelift at Dunkettle Interchange

With major changes unveiled at Cork's famous Dunkettle Interchange over the weekend, we caught up with Corkonians who have been through the new layout, to gauge their reaction.
"I went through it recently and I thought it was very straight forward. I was heading towards Midleton and a couple of days before I was heading to Ardmore. I just sailed through. Before, I thought it was very confusing but it is definitely getting easier. I thought the traffic lights were great though, so I think I probably would have preferred to keep them the way they were."
After they opened the free flow of traffic, I have said that I won’t be going anywhere near it. The aerial photographs of it just look absolutely crazy. I saw some wrong signposting a couple of weeks ago. They have to put the signs up so that people can get in lane earlier. I don’t think speed is the problem, its people finding themselves in the wrong lane. That’s what is going to cause issues."