Councillors give green light for ‘Cork city to Viaduct’ greenway

CORK city councillors have signed off on the first phase of a new greenway, which when complete could be the “greatest and most exciting greenway in the whole country”.

The ‘Cork City to Viaduct Greenway Phase I — Tramore Road to Eagle Valley’ was approved at a meeting of Cork City Council on Monday evening.

Works under phase one will include the development of 2.9km of greenway along the former West Cork Railway corridor between Chetwynd Reservoir, off Spur Hill, and Kinsale Road Roundabout.

Phase one will also see the development of 1.1km of “feeder routes” linking to and from existing active travel routes in the vicinity of Bandon Road, including around 500m of southbound cycle track within Eagle Valley housing estate in Wilton.

Works will also include the provision of a park and cycle or walk facility with an integrated cycle hub to the east of Forge Hill.

Speaking at the council meeting, the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Kieran McCarthy said phase one marks a National Transport Authority (NTA) investment of over €5m.

In a report to councillors, the city council’s director of infrastructure development Gerry O’Beirne said the proposals under phase one “form part of a larger greenway project which is under consideration by Transport Infrastructure Ireland which may eventually result in a greenway between Cork city, Bandon, and beyond”.

Phase one went to public consultation in April and 24 submissions were received. Among the concerns raised during the public consultation stage were queries in relation to possible impacts on Eagle Valley, including impact on parking and privacy concerns.

Following consultation, the proposed design will now be adjusted “to maintain existing informal parking arrangements while also maintaining traffic lanes and a cycle lane”.

To address privacy concerns, there will be a buffer between the greenway and the boundary with Eagle Valley with vegetation screening in place.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fergal Dennehy was among the councillors to voice support for the greenway which he said when fully complete has the potential to be the “greatest and most exciting greenway in the whole country”.

Fine Gael councillor Garret Kelleher, a former resident of Eagle Valley, said phase one will be a “huge step forward” for an estate he described as “very car dependent in its design”.