4km greenway plan for route of former Bandon rail line

PLAN are in train to build nearly 4km of new urban greenway along the route of the old Bandon rail line, linking the Chetwynd reservoir to the Kinsale Road roundabout.

Cork councillors were briefed about the plans at a local area meeting this week. The designs will be put on public display next month, and will cost €5m to develop.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said that once the 3.8km-long, 4m-wide proposed route reaches the Kinsale roundabout, there will be the option to link it up to the Tramore Valley Park, which may require a new project and additional funding.

The exit from the existing tunnel underpass on the park side has a severe gradient, so the intention is to build an overbridge over the next few years, from the Mick Barry Road onto the Tramore Valley Park.

Mr Boyle said he would be confident the public will support the proposals.

“Much of the remaining railway line is still in place. We have put roads over quite a significant part of it. It acts as a kind of boundary to the old city. There are proposals to have access routes through a number of estates on the Sarsfield Road and Wilton.

“That is where most consideration will be made by people.”

Mr Boyle said the city cycleway should be seen primarily as a transport corridor rather than a tourism amenity, making it easier for people to get to work, and getting commuters out of their cars.

At its western end, the route would link into a proposed 36km greenway running to Kinsale and Bandon via the Chetwynd viaduct.

The Chetwynd-to-Kinsale roundabout plans are due to go out in a Part 8 public consultation process in the coming weeks. Once the public have their say, the project would require a vote at council level before final approval.

The project has the support of some local community groups, said Mr Boyle. Tidy Towns groups are carrying out a clean-up today along the Tramore River, involving a biodiversity group from Turner’s Cross, alongside Tidy Towns groups from Douglas, Ballyphehane, and Togher.