Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 09:23

Teenager dies in overnight road crash near Cork town

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred during the early hours of this morning on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown. FILE PIC

A MALE teenager has died following a crash on the M8 overnight.

The youth was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the accident.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred during the early hours of this morning on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown.

The two vehicle collision happened at around 1am. A passenger from one of these cars, a male youth (teens) suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of this car, a male youth in this teens, and three other passengers, an adult male (teens), a male youth and a female youth (teens) were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car involved, a woman in her 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The scene remains preserved this morning to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

