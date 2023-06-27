Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 16:05

Two Cork men among those accused of murdering father of seven in Tralee graveyard 

The late Mr Dooley, from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney, died after he was attacked by a group of men at Rath Cemetery shortly after he, his wife, and four of his seven children had attended the funeral of a close family friend.
Two Cork men among those accused of murdering father of seven in Tralee graveyard 

Thomas Dooley who was fatally wounded at an incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee during a funeral service there. Pic: Facebook.

Alison O’Riordan

Three family members and a teenager accused of murdering father of seven Thomas 'Tom' Dooley, who died after he was attacked by a group of men while attending a funeral at a cemetery in Co Kerry last year, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in May next year.

The brother of the late Mr Dooley, Patrick Dooley, 35, with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney; Mr Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley Senior, 41; and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley Junior, 20, both of a halting site at Carrigrohane Road, Cork; as well as a 17-year-old boy are all charged with murdering 43-year-old Mr Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, Co Kerry, on October 5, 2022.

Thomas Dooley Jnr is also charged with assault causing serious harm to the wife of the late Mr Dooley, Siobhán Dooley, at Rath Cemetery on the same date.

The fourth defendant, a teenager — who cannot be named because he is a juvenile — is further charged with the production of an article likely to intimidate or capable of causing serious injury while committing or appearing to commit serious harm to Ms Dooley on the same date.

The Central Criminal Court heard on Tuesday the boy is due to turn 18 years of age later this year.

The late Mr Dooley, from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney, died after he was attacked by a group of men at Rath Cemetery shortly after he, his wife, and four of his seven children had attended the funeral of a close family friend. Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan also suffered serious injuries in the course of the attack.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC, defending Patrick Dooley, told Mr Justice Paul McDermott on Tuesday he was unhappy about the disclosure in relation to several juvenile witnesses in the case and he was looking for the taped interviews with these witnesses.

A solicitor in attendance for the Director of Public Prosecutions informed the court there may be other accused in the case but that this would be resolved shortly.

Nine Arrests

There have been nine arrests to date in relation to the killing of Mr Dooley.

Mr Justice McDermott asked the solicitor if it was intended that other accused would be added to the trial as this would add to the length of the case. The solicitor said this was not known at the moment.

Mr Justice McDermott set May 29, 2024, as the date for the four defendants' trial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

The judge said he would give the whole of the Trinity term [May 29 to July 31] to complete the trial and was anxious for the defendants to be provided with the case materials.

The case was listed for mention on July 10 next in the expectation that tapes and transcripts are furnished to the defence by that date.

Mr Grehan told the court if other accused persons are to be added to the indictment, then this should happen as soon as possible.

Mr Justice McDermott said there were an extensive number of accused persons involved in the case, who all had family members. He said there was a "clear interest" in the deceased's family attending the trial and he was sure this matter was being "borne in mind in terms of the venue".

More in this section

RTE pay revelations RTÉ must put full facts over Tubridy payments into public domain – minister
'We are so sad that this is the outcome': Cork farm confirms death of missing wolfdog 'We are so sad that this is the outcome': Cork farm confirms death of missing wolfdog
Funding secured for wastewater treatment plant in Crossbarry Funding secured for wastewater treatment plant in Crossbarry
cork court
<p>Joanna Wisniowśka passed away after she jumped into the water to save her son from drowning in Cork on Sunday. </p>

GoFundMe set up to support family of ‘beautiful human being’ who died rescuing son from the sea in East Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more