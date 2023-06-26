WATCH: Cork street taken over by foam for Cork Midsummer Festival

A Cork street was transformed with an ocean of multicoloured foam over the weekend as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival.

The people of Cork turned out on Sunday, June 25 to witness the mesmerising rainbow-dyed foam, as part of an art installation created by German artist Stephanie Lüning.

The foam, which was made from water, biodegradable soap, and food colouring, took over Cork’s iconic John Redmond Street in Shandon.

German artist Stephanie Luning in the Island of Foam on John Redmond St.

The free event took place at 3pm, with families playing amongst the foam.

The art was created live on the street by the German artist, growing and constantly changing as it absorbed the surrounding street before disappearing without a trace.

This transformation of public space explored the limits of painting as the artist selects and blends colours which take mountainous form and dimensions before the artwork finally disappears.

Grace Murphy with a piece of the foam which was floating through the air during the Island of Foam.

Lüning’s public foam actions have been known to push boundaries for spectators to experience three-dimensional paintings, and have been shown in London, Paris and more.

Artist Stephanie Lüning works mainly with public art installations, painting, drawing and sculpture and has shown her works and actions in countless museums and art festivals all over Europe.