Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 15:40

WATCH: Cork street taken over by foam for Cork Midsummer Festival

The people of Cork turned out on Sunday, June 25 to witness the mesmerising rainbow-dyed foam.
WATCH: Cork street taken over by foam for Cork Midsummer Festival

A piece of the Island of Foam floating through the air to the delight of the crowd on John Redmond St.

Elaine Whelan

A Cork street was transformed with an ocean of multicoloured foam over the weekend as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival.

The people of Cork turned out on Sunday, June 25 to witness the mesmerising rainbow-dyed foam, as part of an art installation created by German artist Stephanie Lüning.

The foam, which was made from water, biodegradable soap, and food colouring, took over Cork’s iconic John Redmond Street in Shandon.

German artist Stephanie Luning in the Island of Foam on John Redmond St.
German artist Stephanie Luning in the Island of Foam on John Redmond St.

The free event took place at 3pm, with families playing amongst the foam.

The art was created live on the street by the German artist, growing and constantly changing as it absorbed the surrounding street before disappearing without a trace.

This transformation of public space explored the limits of painting as the artist selects and blends colours which take mountainous form and dimensions before the artwork finally disappears.

Grace Murphy with a piece of the foam which was floating through the air during the Island of Foam.
Grace Murphy with a piece of the foam which was floating through the air during the Island of Foam.

Lüning’s public foam actions have been known to push boundaries for spectators to experience three-dimensional paintings, and have been shown in London, Paris and more.

Artist Stephanie Lüning works mainly with public art installations, painting, drawing and sculpture and has shown her works and actions in countless museums and art festivals all over Europe.

Read More

Cork cleaning up its act but some areas remain littered, new survey shows 

More in this section

Woman who died rescuing son from sea in East Cork is named locally Woman who died rescuing son from sea in East Cork is named locally
Woman hand picking up garbage plastic for cleaning at park Cork cleaning up its act but some areas remain littered, new survey shows 
Overnight water disruptions likely in southside Cork area this week Overnight water disruptions likely in southside Cork area this week
corkcork artsshandonecho video#cork midsummer festival
gavel

Cork man accused of committing crimes in different counties remanded in custody

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more