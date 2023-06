West Cork will get an extra ambulance stationed for the Bantry area, while a new bus service will also carry passengers from Bantry to Skibbereen five times per day.

“Since being elected to Dáil Éireann I have taken every opportunity possible to highlight the need for an extra ambulance cover in West Cork,” said Fianna Fáil deputy Christopher O’Sullivan.

“Geographically it is so unique and the five existing ambulances are stretched to their limit.

“I’m really happy to confirm that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has sanctioned a new ambulance team to be stationed in Bantry.

“At the moment there is one ambulance there along with a rapid response vehicle.

“This will bring it up to two full time ambulances. It will create eight additional posts.

“The focus now will be on filling those posts as soon as possible. It’s a start,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

He also said there is to be a new Bantry to Skibbereen public bus route, running five times daily.

This forms part of the new Killarney to Skibbereen route which will begin on June 25.

Departures from Skibbereen are at 6am, 9am, 12 noon, 3pm, and 6pm.

It will include stops at Durrus Cross, Ballydehob, and Aughadown.

“Following the announcement of the new Allihies to Kilcrohane route we are slowly seeing West Cork’s public transport offering improve,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

Mr O’Sullivan welcomed Mr Donnelly to Bantry Hospital on Tuesday.

“Recruitment is the big issue. We need more physiotherapists for the stroke rehab unit. We need to bolster anesthesiology.

“We need more nursing staff. But as the new endoscopy unity takes shape, the future of Bantry Hospital is very sound,” said Mr O’Sullivan.