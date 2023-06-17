Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 14:00

A look back at Live at the Marquee, which keeps us flocking to the docks

Each year, the event promises an eclectic lineup, inviting thousands of fans to Cork city, providing a welcome boost for local businesses.
Lead singer Christy Dignam onstage as Aslan opened Live At The Marquee in 2019.

Elaine Whelan

With the 2023 Live at the Marquee in full swing, we take a look back at previous summers where Corkonians flocked to the docks for nights of music and entertainment.

The event was first held in 2005 and a deep dive into The Echo archives documents the many gigs held at the Marquee since the festival’s creation.

In 2015, the owner of the Sextant bar on Albert Quay Johnny O’ Mahony told The Echo that, “the Marquee provides a huge lift that is more important now than ever for the bars in the area. It gives us a huge lift for four to six weeks and it is really important.”

This comes following the absence of big Cork matches due to renovations in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in 2015.

LATM was especially welcomed in 2022, when it returned following a two-year hiatus due to Covid.

Upon its return, Owner of Coqbull and the Cornstore restaurants, Mike Ryan, said:

“The last couple years have been fairly muted, so when we start seeing events like the Marquee happening to the city again, it’s only a good thing."

Roisin Kelly, Soracha McKinley, Aisling Lennon, Alison Earle and Elisha Reynolds from Athlone pictured at the concert of Olly Murs at Live at the Marquee in 2012.
The Echo archives are awash with photographs of happy fans soaking up the atmosphere while attending the shows.

Some, like the ones photographed this, year were seen soaking up the rays, while others were just left soaked.

In 2007, The Echo reported that LATM events were to go ahead despite strong winds ripping a tent in half, causing extensive delays to the performance of Madness.

Stephanie Rainey opened for Kodaline at the first night of the 2018 Live At The Marquee Cork.
This week saw the sad passing of Cork music legend Christy Dignam. Aslan first performed at Live at the Marquee in 2005, the festival’s pilot year. The band returned to the Marquee with Christy Dignam pictured onstage as Aslan opened Live At The Marquee in 2019.

The Marquee has welcomed many other big names to the stage, with the likes of Kanye West and Lady Gaga, Christy Moore, Bob Dylan, Olivia Rodrigo and many more rocking the Docklands over the years.

Live at the Marquee review: Aitch delivers high energy set on Leeside

