Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 21:05

New Cork city councillor declares in first speech: ‘We need campaign against evictions’

In his maiden speech, Brian McCarthy, who was co-opted to fill Fiona Ryan’s vacant seat, paid tribute to his predecessor, who he lauded as an “outspoken advocate and a tireless campaigner for workers, for women, for the LGBTQ+ community, the Travelling community, and countless others”.
Cork's newest councillor: Socialist Party member Brian McCarthy, who will, next Monday evening, take outgoing councillor Fiona Ryan's place on Cork City Council.

Amy Nolan

THE newest member of Cork City Council, in his inaugural speech in the council’s historic chamber yesterday evening, pledged to support workers’ rights and play a part in tackling the housing crisis.

Socialist Party member Brian McCarthy, 35, walked onto the council floor for the first time to a standing ovation as he was formally welcomed by Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde.

In his maiden speech, Mr McCarthy, who was co-opted to fill Fiona Ryan’s vacant seat, paid tribute to his predecessor, who he lauded as an “outspoken advocate and a tireless campaigner for workers, for women, for the LGBTQ+ community, the Travelling community, and countless others”.

The North-West ward councillor said he first got involved in politics 15 years ago while in college.

“Since then, I’ve been through the recession, the years of austerity, a growing fightback that culminated in the campaign against the water charges, campaigns for marriage equality, and Repeal.

“I’ve been on strike for decent wages, protested for climate action at COP26… and stood on the picket line with the heroic Debenhams workers,” he said.

Mr McCarthy was scathing in his criticism of the capitalist system and said he believes “socialist transformation based on public ownership and democratic planning of the economy to meet the needs of society sustainably is the only way that we can have a future”.

One area he intends to focus on during his time in council is workers’ rights.

“I would encourage any workers involved in industrial action to contact me and I’ll give them a voice in this chamber and whatever support I can,” he said.

Mr McCarthy said the housing crisis is the “biggest problem” facing the country at present and said more housing rallies, like the one held in Cork on Saturday, are greatly needed.

“Saturday was a start, but we need thousands on the street, tens of thousands.

“Not only that but we need a campaign against evictions to stop people being thrown out onto the streets.

“If you’re facing eviction anywhere in the city, get in contact with me,” he said.

cork city councilcork city centre#housinghousingcork politicspolitics
Sponsored Content

