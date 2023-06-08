Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 11:59

Cork city's newest councillor to take seat on Monday

Cork's newest councillor: Socialist Party member Brian McCarthy, who will, next Monday evening, take outgoing councillor Fiona Ryan's place on Cork City Council.

Donal O’Keeffe

The newest member of Cork City Council has said he is a little daunted to be taking the place of an “extremely dedicated” councillor, but he is ready for the challenge.

Socialist Party member Brian McCarthy (35) is set to become the newest member of Cork City Council at next Monday night’s meeting.

He will take the place of outgoing councillor Fiona Ryan, representing the Cork City North West ward, following Ms Ryan’s announcement last month of her decision to step down from the council.

Mr McCarthy has been a member of the Socialist Party for the last 15 years, and was active in the campaign against water charges and in the campaign to secure Repeal.

He was involved in the archaeology strikes of 2019 and was an active supporter of the Debenham’s strike which began the following year.

He graduated with a degree in History and Archaeology from UCC where he obtained a Masters in Museum Studies and has worked as an archaeologist.

Originally hailing from Lisgoold in East Cork, he now lives in North Main Street in Cork’s city centre.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr McCarthy described the prospect of following Ms Ryan onto Cork City Council as “a bit daunting”, but he added that most of his work would be in campaigning, mostly around housing, the cost of living crisis, and the pushback against the far right.

“It’s going to be an extension of the campaigning work I have been doing, and it will be in a more public-facing fashion than I have been doing until now,” he said.

He cited as an important rallying point for a mass movement to effect change on the housing issue the upcoming Raise the Roof event, which will occur outside Connolly Hall on Lapp’s Quay, at 12.30pm this Saturday.

“I got active in politics the year the banks crashed, and everything that has happened since then confirms my belief in the need for socialist change,” he said.

“Working class people need a fightback on the housing crisis and the cost of living crisis and I hope to use the council position to support such a fightback.” Outgoing councillor Fiona Ryan praised her incoming replacement.

"Like myself, Brian will be one of the youngest councillors,” she said.

“He is also a fellow renter. I think he will be a vocal advocate for young people and renters on the council.

“I also think he will speak out against injustices and inequality in the city,” Ms Ryan added.

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry said he has known Mr McCarthy for 15 years.

“He is a socialist in the fighting, campaigning tradition of Connolly and Larkin and a hard worker too,” Mr Barry said.

“I look forward to working alongside him representing the people of the northside.”

