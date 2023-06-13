Volunteers cleaned 3.5 tonnes of litter from Cork beaches 

Volunteers across Cork marked the 20th anniversary of Clean Coasts by collecting 3.5 tonnes of litter at 64 beach clean-up events.

Wednesday, June 8, marked the global celebration of World Ocean Day, highlighting the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet.

In honour of the international day coinciding with their birth-month, Clean Coasts gifted a number of volunteers who registered for World Ocean Day in Cork with free clean-up kits.

Almost 600 volunteers in Cork collected 3.5 tonnes of litter at 64 clean-ups held both on land and by the coast by groups of all sizes, from individuals, to households, community groups, sport groups, Tidy Towns, and more, to prevent litter pollution.

Clean Coasts held a number of public events in Cork, including on Cape Clear Island with Meitheal Phlean Teanga Chléire, and the Marina with the Cork Volunteer Centre.

“The significance of community spirit in Clean Coasts volunteers across Cork this year and years prior cannot be understated and over the past two decades, groups nationwide have tirelessly worked towards the preservation and conservation of our precious coastlines, reminding us all of the vital role we play in protecting our oceans,” said a spokesperson.

Cork Volunteer Centre took part in the World Ocean Day by cleaning up the Marina in Cork where bags of litter were collected.

Clean Coasts collaborated with Dave Ludgate, aka Subowti, for a clean-up of the River Lee, both on water and on land, as part of the Cork Harbour Festival. Volunteers from Kinsale Tidy Towns also hosted a beach clean at Dock Beach.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager said: "Clean Coasts are thrilled to see so many groups and individuals stepping up across Ireland to help protect our ocean and celebrate Clean Coasts' 20th birthday and want to take this opportunity to thank and celebrate the efforts of all individuals and groups who have been protecting the Irish marine environment, whether they have been involved with the programme since 2003 or this is their first time joining the initiative."

As part of its 20th anniversary, Clean Coasts created a special sand art mural with artist Sean Corcoran from The Art Hand, which is available to watch on Youtube.com. There are more events organised by Clean Coasts taking place across Ireland throughout the month of June.

The line up can be viewed on Clean Coasts' Eventbrite page.