Myrtleville 'needs casual trading rules' following 'carnage' last weekend

LACK of regulation surrounding casual trading is wreaking havoc in the Myrtleville area, leading to everything from the obstruction of rival businesses to potential safety issues, according to a local councillor.

Fianna Fáil’s Audrey Buckley has voiced concern about what she described as “carnage” around Myrtleville due to the high volume of casual traders travelling to the seaside village.

She described the chaos in the area on Sunday, saying that one trader was unable to open his door after being blocked in by another mobile business.

Ms Buckley said that she and the people of Myrtleville have been waiting more than four years for the regulation of casual trading in the area.

However, she explained that the delays have been ongoing, resulting in parking and rubbish issues.

The closure of restaurants and cafes during the pandemic in 2020 led to a surge in casual trading across the country.

While Ms Buckley said they are glad to have casual traders serving the area, she stressed that regulation needs to be enforced to cap numbers and ease pressure for local residents and businesses.

“We have been asking Cork County Council for four years now about these by-laws that were due to be introduced,” she said.

She said the number of traders operating in limited space in Myrtleville led to issues.

“One person selling coffee wasn’t able to open their door. We need to have dedicated spots, because the by-laws aren’t there to protect the casual traders."

“If another 10 people rock up selling coffee, there is no protection for the public or the regular traders who have been there to serve our communities even on the quiet days.

“They need and want to be protected as well. Residents are beside themselves, between people blocking driveways and the general chaos. Full bins of rubbish are needing to be emptied after between two and three days.”

Ms Buckley said they currently have no way of controlling the issue. “The by-laws aren’t tight enough,” she said.

“The only way we would be able to stop traders parking in spots that they shouldn’t is by putting yellow lines in every last inch of the area.”

She said the current lack of by-laws is posing extreme health and safety issues.

“Our biggest fear is that if there was an accident or a swimmer was to suffer a heart attack, there wouldn’t be enough room for an ambulance to make its way down there.”

A spokesperson for Cork County Council said the large influx of people on fine weather days can bring traffic congestion and litter issues.

They said in relation to Myrtleville, there are double yellow lines in place.

“Any motorist who fails to comply with the parking controls that have been put in place risks enforcement action by An Garda Síochána. The gardaí have responded to the matter and have taken action where appropriate.”

The spokesperson said the local authority have installed additional litter bins, but littering continues to be an issue.

“As regards mobile traders, casual trading by-laws are being progressed and elected members are being kept briefed on a regular basis regarding same. It should be noted that where a traffic obstruction or hazard is being caused, the council liaised with the gardaí to address the issue,” the spokesperson added.