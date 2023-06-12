Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Drug squad found €11,000 worth of cannabis in Youghal house 

The drug detection was made by Midleton drugs unit who obtained a warrant to search the house at 4 Ard Carrig, Golf Links Road, Youghal, County Cork.
Drug squad found €11,000 worth of cannabis in Youghal house 

Drugs squad gardaí raided a house in Youghal and found a stash of cannabis with a street value of over €11,000.

Liam Heylin

Drugs squad gardaí raided a house in Youghal and found a stash of cannabis with a street value of over €11,000.

The drug detection was made by Midleton drugs unit who obtained a warrant to search the house at 4 Ard Carrig, Golf Links Road, Youghal, County Cork.

Detective Garda David O’Shea outlined the background to the case at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

It dated back to September 22, 2021. When the warrant was executed for the search the drugs were soon located in the house.

Det. Garda O’Shea said the accused man, 37-year-old James O’Brien cooperated with the investigation in so far as he admitted his own part in the possession of cannabis.

Ultimately, he was prosecuted for having the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply to others and pleaded guilty to that charge.

John Devlin, defence barrister, said at the sentencing hearing that the accused had certain learning difficulties as a younger person.

However, he said that he had obtained work and had also attended rehabilitation to deal with drugs issues and was now clear of drugs.

Judge Colin Daly decided that the appropriate sentence was one of three years but that he would suspend this jail term on condition that he would engage with addiction treatment services.

The judge said he was taking into consideration the defendant admitting his part in the incident, his participation in drug treatment and cooperation to some extent with An Garda Síochána.

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Cork's Ukraine community to protest the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam
gavel Man denied bail after he was charged with Starbucks break-in in Cork 
WATCH: Crowds march through Cork to demand housing for all  WATCH: Crowds march through Cork to demand housing for all 
cork court
WATCH: Crowds gather for first Eucharistic Procession in Cork city since Covid-19 pandemic

WATCH: Crowds gather for first Eucharistic Procession in Cork city since Covid-19 pandemic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more