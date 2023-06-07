'There are many ways to get to where you want to go': Cork principal urges positivity as Leaving Cert begins

According to the State Examinations Commission, 6,723 students will sit the Leaving Cert, with 304 Cork students sitting the Leaving Certificate Applied examination.
In addition, 8,005 Cork students will commence their Junior Cycle examinations this morning also.
The principal of Presentation Secondary School in Ballyphehane, Barry O’Shea, urged the students to “pace themselves” for the duration of the exams.
“It is a matter of pacing themselves now and being smart in terms of how they manage the next couple of weeks.
“I would urge them to manage their study, plan out their time, and make sure they get plenty of rest.”