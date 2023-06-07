'There are many ways to get to where you want to go': Cork principal urges positivity as Leaving Cert begins

A SECONDARY school principal in Cork has urged the more than 7,000 Cork students beginning their Leaving Certificate exams this morning to “remain positive”, adding that even if the exams do not go according to plan, “there are still so many ways to get to where you want to go”.

According to the State Examinations Commission, 6,723 students will sit the Leaving Cert, with 304 Cork students sitting the Leaving Certificate Applied examination.

In addition, 8,005 Cork students will commence their Junior Cycle examinations this morning also.

The main exam centre for junior certificate students in Ballincollig Community School, Cork, ready ahead of the state examinations.

The principal of Presentation Secondary School in Ballyphehane, Barry O’Shea, urged the students to “pace themselves” for the duration of the exams.

“The students have done the work,” he said.

“It is a matter of pacing themselves now and being smart in terms of how they manage the next couple of weeks.

“I would urge them to manage their study, plan out their time, and make sure they get plenty of rest.”

He also pointed out that there are lots of pathways now on offer for students who complete their Leaving Cert.

“Even if the results aren’t what you expect, there are still so many ways to get to where you want to go. Don’t lose heart, and remain positive. There is always an avenue.”

Nationally, a total of 135,033 students combined will sit this year’s Leaving Certificate, Leaving Certificate Applied, and Junior Cycle examinations at more than 800 post-primary schools and other venues across the country.

Education Minister Norma Foley extended her best wishes to all the exam students.

“This is an opportunity to showcase the hard work you have dedicated to your studies and the wide range of knowledge you have acquired,” she said.

Leaving Certificate students catching up on some last minute study at Kinsale Community School, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“The hard work will stand to you over the days and weeks ahead.”

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire wished all the students the best of luck.

“I hope the exams go extremely well for everyone,” he said.

“I am also thinking of the families of the students who offer them so much support. It is very important that between the exams the students take time to rest properly.”

Teachers’ Union of Ireland president Liz Farrell wished all students the best of luck, adding: “Students should remember that they are not defined by any set of examination results, and there has never been a wider range of alternative routes to reach their career of choice.”

The examinations will run until Tuesday, June 27, for Leaving Certificate (established and vocational); Thursday, June 15, for Leaving Certificate Applied; and Monday, June 19, for Junior Cycle examinations.

An exam centre in Ballincollig Community School, Cork, ready for the state examinations.

The 2023 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results will be released on Friday, August 25.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) will again provide a deferred sitting of the Leaving Cert exams for eligible candidates who miss the main sitting due to serious illness, accident or injury, or a close family bereavement.

Following public health advice, the SEC is advising that Leaving Cert candidates who only have nasal symptoms, such as a runny nose or a sneeze, but otherwise feel well, should attend their examinations, but candidates with covid-19 may apply for access to the deferred sitting and will be subject to a mandatory absence period of five days.

The deferred examinations series will commence on Thursday, June 29, at regional venues and will run until Saturday, July 15.