'I have put in the work': Cork students set for Leaving Cert

PUPILS from North Monastery Co-educational Secondary School are looking forward to commencing their Leaving Cert exams this coming Wednesday.

Evan Green Keating said he is confident ahead of this year’s exams.

“I am all set for the start of the Leaving Certificate. I am confident enough. I have put in the work, and everything has gone to plan. The teachers have been a big help throughout the year. I am really focusing on the maths paper, but I am not really worried about any of the papers,” he said.

Evan said he hopes to study Arts in UCC and become a secondary school teacher. “It is good to help people develop in their educational journey.”

The North Monastery Secondary School will become a co-educational secondary school in September 2023. Evan said this represents a new chapter in their proud history. “North Mon is a great school. It always offered great support. It is great for the school to become a co-educational school and it represents a new chapter in their history.”

Meanwhile, Evan’s sixth year class mate Fionn Hughes said of the upcoming exams: “I will get my head down and do my best.”

“I can’t wait for it to be over. The teachers have been so good to us throughout the six years. Most of them are doing classes now out of their own time which is a big help. That shows the spirit that exists in the North Mon.”

Fionn admitted he has worries about the Irish papers. “I am worried about Irish. I am working hard in Irish now, going back over past exam papers. I haven’t studied that much for it over the last year. I would be very comfortable with the business subject. I am hoping to do Marketing in MTU. I have also liked accounting and business and it is in that field.”

After completing this year’s Leaving Cert, Fionn is looking forward to starting a new chapter in his life. “North Mon is a great school. I will miss it. We have made brilliant memories from our six years in the school. I am looking forward to finishing the Leaving Cert, getting to college, and starting a new chapter. We must make the new chapters count.”

Shane Carroll admitted he is a little nervous, but he has “high hopes” for his Leaving Cert.

“I am a little nervous, but I will drive it on. I am getting in the study whenever I have the time. My teachers and family have been a massive support. I will miss my friends when I finish here. I have loved every minute of attending this school,” he said.

The sixth year pupil said holding assessments in both fifth and sixth year would be better than having one huge exam at the end of sixth year. “Instead of having one big exam at the end, maybe having an exam in fifth and sixth year would be better, just to break up the workload.

“I hope to do Zoology in UCC. I have always loved wild animals. I am nervous about English as I am not great at it. I am hoping for a H1 in biology,” he added.

North Monastery teacher Shane Ryan said the school also has high hopes for this year’s Leaving Certificate students.

“They are a good year group and they have put the work in so they should be getting the results.”