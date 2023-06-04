Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 17:10

Frames on song for Live at Marquee gig

Glen Hansard and the band played a set largely drawn from the first half of their career,
Frames on song for Live at Marquee gig

The Frames played many songs from the first half of their career at Live at the Marquee in Cork on Friday.

Ronan Leonard 

IF a property’s appeal is ‘location, location, location’, then a band’s is ‘the songs, the songs, the songs’, and The Frames’s storming Live At The Marquee concert on Friday proved the point.

Glen Hansard and the band played a set largely drawn from the first half of their career, with classics such as ‘Rent Day Blues’ (which he dedicated to Eoin Ó Broin TD, who was hospitalised this week); and ‘Angel At My Table’, in which the band had twin electric guitar intros, bass and drum sound to match any rock band you’ll ever hear.

It is good to see Glen and the only other original member of The Frames (the original lineup played together at their last visit to The Marquee and were lovingly referred to as ‘The Zimmer-Frames), violinist Colm Mac Ionamire still pushing the limits of songs such as ‘The Stars are Underground’ and ‘Santa Maria’, with equal mix of distortion and dynamics.

While he spoke a lot less than he has in his his smaller shows, where his ‘Glen-O-Logues’ were sometimes longer than a song, Glen still used many of the skills he picked up busking to work a crowd of thousands of people to create more intimacy.

Sharing his stage with others is a long-standing tradition for Glen, and for ‘Star Star**’ he brought on a Ukrainian woman, Anna Kardakova, who lives near him and his family, to sing her national anthem. Having done a warm-up show in Levi’s in Ballydehob during the week, the band returned to Cork City with two members of Interference in tow, who came on for a great version of ‘Looking For Someone’.

Perhaps the biggest reaction from the crowd was when James O’Leary took his guitar solo.

The finale of the concert involved two classic songs synonymous with any gig by Glen Hansard or The Frames, ‘Fitzcaraldo’ and Mic Christopher’s ‘Hey Day’.

However, this concert had a twist, with Glen introducing a young singer and musician, Andrew Fletcher, from Midleton, who took the lead vocals for both.

The Frame’s first three albums, Another Love Song, Fitzcaraldo, and Dance The Devil are all being released on vinyl this week via 

www.claddaghrecords.com.

Read More

Glen Hansard and The Frames looking forward to Live At The Marquee concerts in Cork

More in this section

Watch: International participants emerge triumphant in full Cork City Marathon Watch: International participants emerge triumphant in full Cork City Marathon
Watch: Cork City Marathon gets underway with 12,500 runners taking part Watch: Cork City Marathon gets underway with 12,500 runners taking part
‘The weather makes it’: Jubilant atmosphere in Cork city centre at Ocean to City finishing line ‘The weather makes it’: Jubilant atmosphere in Cork city centre at Ocean to City finishing line
#live at the marqueelive at the marquee
<p>He was due to be taken before an extradition court in the city on Sunday</p>

Man arrested in Northern Ireland over Cork assault

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more