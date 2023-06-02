Glen Hansard and The Frames looking forward to Live At The Marquee concerts in Cork

You would think there’s not a lot left for Glen Hansard to achieve. Surely it’s enough for anyone, never mind an Irishman, and one from Ballymun at that, to have won an Oscar and a Grammy Award, but to add on top of that the honour of appearing on The Simpsons and the pinch-me moment for many a musician of singing for Joni Mitchell on her birthday — I mean for some people you’d think it would be enough just to keep the rock band you founded going for 33 years.

As hard as it is to believe, it seems that for over three decades gnawing away at the Frames frontman’s soul was the absence of one particular accolade or rite of passage, even.

“I think this might be my first interview with The Echo,” he volunteers triumphantly at its conclusion, “which is huge. I think it’s my first ever interview for The Echo. Because when they reached out to me and said, ‘would you do a bit of press for the show?’ I said, ‘as long as I can talk to The Echo I’m happy.’”

Relax, Glen lad. I don’t think you were alone there. (And don’t think a 17-date residency at Las Vegas will have The Echo beating a path to your door just yet, Bono! Maybe if you do the same at the Marquee we’ll hold a page for you.)

You’re in Cork, The Echo is a newspaper of the people

“We grew up with the Evening Herald," continues Hansard. “We were an Evening Herald house and to me The Echo — not that I know The Echo intimately — but it’s got the same feeling when you go to Cork and you hear: ‘Echo!’. It’s got that same feeling like, you’re in Cork, this is a newspaper of the people.”

This disarming piece of information, which is astounding given the amount of times Hansard and his band have visited this city and county over the years, needs to be verified.

But it did strike your scribe that this revelation came after noting that The Frames are coming to Cork having not released a collection of new material in 17 years.

Perhaps Hansard just felt the need to talk up the positives, but their last visit Leeside in 2015 found them very much in looking-back mode as the band pulled out all the stops to celebrate their silver anniversary.

Nevertheless, a band with their longevity has a wealth of material to choose from and their loquacious frontman has many a tale to tell.

Glen Hansard and The Frames play Live At The Marquee in Cork over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

As do their choice of support acts for each of their nights in Cork. They speak to different aspects of the band’s sound, the folk of Ye Vagabonds and the indie rock of Cork quartet First Class & Coach.

“Absolutely,” Hansard exclaims. “Every aspect of that is something we would relate to, isn’t it? You know, The Frames always made different kinds of music. Like Colm [violinist Mac Con Iomaire] comes straight out of the trad and folk tradition, as do I because that’s what I grew up on. But then again, we all fell in love with the Pixies and we all went deep down into the thick black of the kind of indie world and then the indie folk world of the Smogs and Will Oldhams and all of that. And so, you’re right, there is a sort of a through line there in the music.

“But, you know, it was always seen from record company perspectives, it was always seen as a weakness. This thing that we were like too many things to too many people. Or too few people.” he smiles.

“We were too many things, and it was almost like how do we market a band like The Frames? Because it’s like one minute you’re singing of revelation and the next minute you’re starting into lullabies. It’s just like, we don’t know how to sell you. You know you look at that and you go, ‘f**k that, The Beatles made every kind of music. Van the Man made every kind of music. Just do your thing!’

“But yes, the choice of opening bands is always something we hold dear because we want the bands who open up for us to basically get to experience what we experience — that audience. And it’s the one consistent thing throughout our career that I can really be proud of is we’ve always had an audience.”

Hansard is clearly chomping at the bit to get to the Marquee.

“I have to say that the feeling I go to Cork with this time is … let’s have a bit of fun. Let’s enjoy it. Let’s play the songs from the band’s career, and not be taking the whole thing too seriously. You know, I’m kind of looking forward to even playing some of the songs with just a guitar. There’s definitely a different feeling for me in this. The Frames to me is a joyful thing. I’m not worried about it, if I’m being honest.”

He adds: “I remember getting great advice from [label boss] Chris Blackwell, back when I first signed to Island Records when I was 18. He said, never treat Ireland ‘politically’. Always treat Ireland as your home. Do whatever the f**k you want to do in Ireland. Ireland is your home. Ireland’s where you get to relax, where you get to do whatever feels right. Make the rest of the world ‘political’. Make England ‘political’. Make America ‘political’. Like, think about your career in all these places, but in Ireland just play gigs and enjoy yourself.”

I tell him that sounds as if it’s been too long since he’s been on stage.

“Do you know what?” he laughs. “After this interview I’m going into the rehearsals with the band, and I can’t wait to see them. And I can’t wait to just f**king rock out. Because when that band plays, it makes this joyful noise that I just adore.”