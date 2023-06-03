Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 10:01

Three Cork weather stations record hottest May on record last month; dry conditions set to continue 

Seven stations in the country reported their warmest May on record last month, including three in Cork.
Three Cork weather stations record hottest May on record last month; dry conditions set to continue 

Three weather stations in Cork recorded their warmest May on record last month, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for May 2023. Pictured is the beach at Claycastle. Picture: Denis Minihane

Amy Nolan

Three weather stations in Cork recorded their warmest May on record last month, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for May 2023.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) as high pressure dominated for most of the month.

Seven stations reported their warmest May on record, including three in Cork.

Tim O'Mahony with ice-creams from Angela's Shop to keep cool on the beach at Fountainstown, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
Tim O'Mahony with ice-creams from Angela's Shop to keep cool on the beach at Fountainstown, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

These were the weather station at Cork Airport which recorded a mean temperature of 12.8 °C - 2.0 °C above its LTA and breaking a record length of 61 years; Moore Park near Fermoy at 13.2 °C, which marked the warmest May in 55 years, and Roches Point with 12.9 °C - 1.5 °C above its LTA and breaking a record length of 17 years.

The other stations to record their warmest May on record were Phoenix Park in Dublin, Oak Park in Carlow, Dunsany in Meath and Athenry in Galway.

Most other stations in the country had their warmest May since 2008, the national forecaster stated.

By the end of May, there were five ongoing dry spells - a period of 15 or more consecutive days where there is less than 1mm of precipitation on any of those days – and four ongoing absolute droughts in the East of the country.

An absolute drought is a period of 15 or more consecutive days where there is less than 0.2mm of precipitation on any of those days.

According to the latest weather forecast, warm and dry conditions will continue over the coming days.

Pictured at the beach at Garretstown: Ciara Moore, Alanna Corcoran and Lara Helrow from Killbritain. Picture: Denis Boyle
Pictured at the beach at Garretstown: Ciara Moore, Alanna Corcoran and Lara Helrow from Killbritain. Picture: Denis Boyle

In Munster, there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day today with just some patchy cloud developing during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

Conditions will be similar tomorrow, with temperatures possibly reaching 25 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.

The national outlook for early next week states that high pressure will continue to dominate with largely dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Read More

Runners advised to stay safe in the sun at Cork City Marathon this Sunday

More in this section

Cork City Marathon Cork set to bask in glorious sunshine for weekend as host of events come to Leeside
Nine crew members airlifted after trawler runs aground on Cork coast Nine crew members airlifted after trawler runs aground on Cork coast
gavel Man allegedly given bags filled with cardboard instead of 100 cartons of cigarettes he paid €5k for
cork weather
<p>Sergeant John Kelleher said Alan Healy stole the food items at Centra in Cork city and then shouted abuse at gardaí who arrived at the scene. Picture: iStock</p>

'You're no spring chicken,' judge tells man who stole €15 worth of deli food from city Centra

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more