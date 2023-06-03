Three Cork weather stations record hottest May on record last month; dry conditions set to continue 

Three weather stations in Cork recorded their warmest May on record last month, according to Met Éireann’s weather statement for May 2023.

All mean air temperatures across the country were above their Long-Term Average (LTA) as high pressure dominated for most of the month.

Seven stations reported their warmest May on record, including three in Cork.

Tim O'Mahony with ice-creams from Angela's Shop to keep cool on the beach at Fountainstown, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

These were the weather station at Cork Airport which recorded a mean temperature of 12.8 °C - 2.0 °C above its LTA and breaking a record length of 61 years; Moore Park near Fermoy at 13.2 °C, which marked the warmest May in 55 years, and Roches Point with 12.9 °C - 1.5 °C above its LTA and breaking a record length of 17 years.

The other stations to record their warmest May on record were Phoenix Park in Dublin, Oak Park in Carlow, Dunsany in Meath and Athenry in Galway.

Most other stations in the country had their warmest May since 2008, the national forecaster stated.

Solar UV Index will be moderate to high in any skies today🌤️



ℹ️ https://t.co/HPryW0cMDo



Please stay safe in the sun🧴👒😎⛱️



If you are intending to be out on the water 🏊‍♂️🏄⛵️



Check out our new Sea conditions page to prepare for your trip⤵️https://t.co/9g5TJXsLfZ pic.twitter.com/8DnNssZAtv — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 3, 2023

By the end of May, there were five ongoing dry spells - a period of 15 or more consecutive days where there is less than 1mm of precipitation on any of those days – and four ongoing absolute droughts in the East of the country.

An absolute drought is a period of 15 or more consecutive days where there is less than 0.2mm of precipitation on any of those days.

According to the latest weather forecast, warm and dry conditions will continue over the coming days.

Pictured at the beach at Garretstown: Ciara Moore, Alanna Corcoran and Lara Helrow from Killbritain. Picture: Denis Boyle

In Munster, there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day today with just some patchy cloud developing during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

Conditions will be similar tomorrow, with temperatures possibly reaching 25 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.

The national outlook for early next week states that high pressure will continue to dominate with largely dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.