Marathon runners advised to stay safe in the sun

PARTICIPANTS in this Sunday’s Cork City Marathon have been advised to stay safe in the sun and to follow a number of steps to protect themselves in the heat.

Final preparations are underway for this Sunday’s Cork City Marathon with thousands of runners and supporters set to descend on the city centre this Sunday morning.

Online registrations closed at midnight last night but people can still register in person at the Cork City Marathon Expo at the Concert Hall in City Hall from 12pm to 7pm today and from 11am to 6pm on Saturday.

More than 12,500 runners from 37 countries have registered with over 4,000 runners travelling to Cork from outside the county for the weekend.

The fine weather is predicted to hold for the weekend and temperatures on Sunday morning are expected to be in the mid-teens.

As a result, runners are being advised to follow a number of steps to protect themselves in the heat.

Dr Jason Van der Velde is Chief Medical Officer for Cork City Marathon and he has reminded participants to make sure to wear the high-factor sunscreen they will be wearing on race day during any final training runs.

He also reminded participants to eat and drink as they have done during their training regime.

Dr Van der Velde said:

“Cork City Marathon is such a fantastic event and having a clear sunny day enhances the atmosphere.

"However, the heat can pose a number of risks for runners so it’s important that they follow these simple steps to ensure they remain safe on the day."

"We want everyone, runners and supporters alike, to enjoy the experience which is why it’s important to follow the advice over the coming days.”

Race Director Eamon Hayes said it is ‘important’ for people to hydrate with water and gels before the race.

“We really hope that all the runners and supporters enjoy the day and, most importantly, stay safe.

"It’s important to hydrate before the race with water and gels and to load up on carbohydrates on Friday and Saturday."

"It’s equally as important to eat lots of protein afterwards to help with the body’s recovery.

“It might be difficult to sleep properly on Saturday night so I’d advise participants to go to bed early tonight and try to get a really good night's sleep which will help on the day,” he added.

Water stations will be available along the route and these can be found on the marathon map on the official Cork City Marathon website.

Supporters are also advised to wear suitable sun protection such as a high factor sunscreen and a hat and to ensure they bring a supply of water with them.

All runners are required to register in the Concert Hall at Cork City Hall on Friday or Saturday where they will be able to collect their race number and race pack.

The full marathon will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.15am and the 10k race will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.45m.

The half marathon will start on Monahan Road at 10.15am. All races finish on St Patrick’s Street.

People are advised of road closures across the city and information on these can be found on the official Cork City Marathon website www.corkcitymarathon.ie.

The Cork City Marathon is an official 42.195km (26 miles and 385 yards) marathon course and serves as a Boston qualifier.

It is overall, a fast and flat course and the event is being organised by Davis Events Agency on behalf of Cork City Council.