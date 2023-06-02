Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 19:19

Cork woman refused to pay mechanic for replacement of flat battery

She pleaded guilty at Cork to a charge of theft in relation to the battery and making a threat to cause criminal damage to the mechanic’s van
Sergeant John Kelleher said, “On May 29, 2021, the gardaí attended a call to Elmvale Court at 2.30pm. A breakdown mechanic said Mandy Cullen had requested a new battery to replace a flat one."

A MOTORIST who had a flat battery in her car got one fitted by a mechanic, but she then refused to pay and threatened to ram his van if he did not stop blocking her drive with his vehicle.

Mandy Cullen, of Elm Vale Court, Wilton, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork to a charge of theft in relation to the battery and making a threat to cause criminal damage to the mechanic’s van.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “On May 29, 2021, the gardaí attended a call to Elmvale Court at 2.30pm. A breakdown mechanic said Mandy Cullen had requested a new battery to replace a flat one.

“He fitted the battery and Mandy Cullen then locked the car and went into the house and closed the door and did not pay him.

“He parked his van across her driveway and she threatened (shouting from the house) to ram his van if he did not move it.

“They removed the battery.” More recently, on June 10, 2022 at Applegreen, Ballyvolane, she drove off without paying for €90 for petrol.

She brought that money to court to pay for it, her solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said.

Mr Buttimer said that the accused was minding people in her own family and had her own struggles with depression.

Judge Colm Roberts said, “My guess is that she is a very angry women and feels that life has not given her the breaks. She gets very cross very quickly with other people.

“A guy comes to do the business with her car (and she reacts badly because) her life is the most important thing and because life has treated her badly. She’s overburdened. She does have to look after herself. When she isn’t, she cannot take it out on others and involve herself in criminal behaviour.”

The judge imposed an overall sentence of six months, which he suspended for two years.

