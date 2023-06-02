Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 19:13

Cork set to bask in glorious sunshine for weekend as host of events come to Leeside

Cork is hosting a number of events throughout the Bank Holiday weekend including The Cork Harbour Festival, Live at the Marquee and the Cork City Marathon
Cork set to bask in glorious sunshine for weekend as host of events come to Leeside

Sunday will be another dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees throughout the day. Cork City Marathon runners will have to endure the heat during their run.

Martin Mongan

CORK is set to bask in the Bank Holiday sunshine this weekend.

Cork is hosting a number of events throughout the Bank Holiday weekend including The Cork Harbour Festival, Live at the Marquee and the Cork City Marathon.

Saturday will be a dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine. A little cloud will pop up at times through the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees across the day with light to moderate easterly breezes.

The weather conditions are ideal for those who will attend the Cork Harbour Festival, which runs from June 2 to June 11.

Temperatures will cool throughout the night hitting highs of 11 degrees.

Sunday will be another dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees throughout the day. Cork City Marathon runners will have to endure the heat during their run.

Thankfully, light to moderate easterly breezes will help to cool the participants down.

Sunday night will be dry with temperatures reaching 11 degrees in the early hours of Monday morning.

Monday will be cooler than Sunday as temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees. Monday will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

Runners advised to stay safe in the sun at Cork City Marathon this Sunday

<p>A ship ran aground off Dursey Island today.</p>

Nine crew members airlifted after trawler runs aground on Cork coast

Echo 130Echo 130

