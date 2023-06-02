Cork set to bask in glorious sunshine for weekend as host of events come to Leeside

CORK is set to bask in the Bank Holiday sunshine this weekend.

Cork is hosting a number of events throughout the Bank Holiday weekend including The Cork Harbour Festival, Live at the Marquee and the Cork City Marathon.

Join the race participants in celebrating O2C day on June 3. Spectators, are you ready for a day filled with excitement and an array of events that will keep you entertained. Check out our programme https://t.co/SeQ8SiZUxo #corkharbourfest pic.twitter.com/upYXyRk4Ye — Cork Harbour Festival & Ocean to City (@CorkHarbourFest) June 2, 2023

Saturday will be a dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine. A little cloud will pop up at times through the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees across the day with light to moderate easterly breezes.

The weather conditions are ideal for those who will attend the Cork Harbour Festival, which runs from June 2 to June 11.

Temperatures will cool throughout the night hitting highs of 11 degrees.

Glen Hansard and The Frames looking forward to Live At The Marquee concerts in Cork https://t.co/hoGwyZ6W6u — EchoLive.ie (@echolivecork) June 2, 2023

Sunday will be another dry and warm day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees throughout the day. Cork City Marathon runners will have to endure the heat during their run.

Thankfully, light to moderate easterly breezes will help to cool the participants down.

Stay ahead of the race with our expert advice! Discover essential tips for marathon runners in sunny weather, straight from our Chief Medical Officer 🏃🏽‍♀️



Beat the heat, boost your performance, and ensure a safe and successful race 🔥#MoreThanAMarathon #RunningTips pic.twitter.com/HNggBAEjI3 — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) May 31, 2023

Sunday night will be dry with temperatures reaching 11 degrees in the early hours of Monday morning.

Monday will be cooler than Sunday as temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees. Monday will be dry with plenty of sunshine.