Cork gearing up for Fort2Fort cycle which takes place next month

Cycling enthusiasts can expect a change to the calendar this summer, with this year’s Fort2Fort charity cycle taking place on Saturday, July 29, starting at Camden Fort Meagher, and offering a choice of distances around Cork Harbour to suit cyclists of all abilities.

Ireland rugby legend Rory Best was on hand for the launch the popular event that will, this year, raise vital funds for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation and for four Cork City and County Lions Clubs (Cork, Carrigaline, Cobh and Bishopstown).

For the last two years, Fort2Fort took place in October, but this year’s summer date was chosen to take advantage of fairer weather conditions for this year’s cycle, which has routes covering 40km, 60km, 85km and 120km.

Now in its 12th year, the annual fundraiser has been very successful since it began, welcoming cyclists from 14 different counties across Ireland over the years.

In 2022 Fort2Fort raised €21,675, and since the cycle’s inception, over 4,000 cyclists have participated, raising a total of €356,325 for local beneficiaries.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s cycle, Martin Adams, chairman of Fort2Fort, said the new July date would give the event a fresh boost, with more favourable conditions anticipated for cyclists.

“We look forward to welcoming back many of the participants who have supported the event in the past, and hope to see many new faces taking to the roads this year, whether it be their first group cycle, or they are veterans on the roads,” Mr Adams said.

Louise O’Brien, community fundraiser at the Mercy University Hospital Foundation, one of the beneficiaries of Fort2Fort, said funds raised would go towards the new Mercy Cancer CARE Centre, which is due for completion by the end of this year.

“The Cancer CARE Centre will provide a quiet and safe place for patients and their families to access an increasingly necessary range of services to support those affected both directly and indirectly by a cancer diagnosis, and will be home to our flagship psycho-oncology service which is delivered by clinical psychologists,” Ms O’Brien said.

Sponsors of 2023 Fort2Fort are Cork County Council, Arachas, Ronan Daly Jermyn, MSL, Carbon Group, Radisson Blu, and MCK EI.

The entry fee for Fort2Fort is €50 for those that register in advance, with the entry fee on the day €55.

For those taking on the challenge of the 65km, 85km or 120km routes, a food stop will be available at Bramley Lodge before the return cycle back to Camden Fort Meagher.

For full route and registration details see www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie.