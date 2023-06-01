Dog rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade finds forever home

Cork City Fire Brigade have revealed that a dog they recently rescued from the Lee has now found his forever home.

Buddy the terrier found himself in trouble late Sunday night, May 7, as he fell into the water near Camden Quay.

Passers-by alerted the emergency services when the dog’s cries could be heard coming from the river.

Cork City Brigade were quick to respond to concerns from the public and swiftly set about to retrieve the distressed animal.

Little dog making full recovery after 'pawsome river rescue' in Cork city Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade via Twitter

Following the rescue mission, the fire brigade said: “Swift water rescue teams entered the river to help a very cold and scared dog whose cries had been heard by a passer-by. He is currently on his way to making a full recovery.”

However, the team have now shared an update on the pup, revealing Buddy has now recovered and has found himself a new family.

The Cork City Fire Brigade took to twitter to share the updates of the rescued canine and pictures of him and his new owner.

Rescue dog update Earlier this month, Buddy was rescued from the River and he has now found his forever home. Picture: Cork city fire brigade via Twitter

The said: “Earlier this month, Buddy was rescued from the river, and he has now found his forever home.”

“A massive thank you to Sharon for opening up her home to Buddy and I think you'll agree, he looks like one happy doggie.”