Dog rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade finds forever home

Cork City Fire Brigade have revealed that a dog they recently rescued from the Lee has now found his forever home.
Buddy the terrier found himself in trouble late Sunday night, May 7, as he fell into the water near Camden Quay.
Passers-by alerted the emergency services when the dog’s cries could be heard coming from the river.
Cork City Brigade were quick to respond to concerns from the public and swiftly set about to retrieve the distressed animal.
However, the team have now shared an update on the pup, revealing Buddy has now recovered and has found himself a new family.
The Cork City Fire Brigade took to twitter to share the updates of the rescued canine and pictures of him and his new owner.
“A massive thank you to Sharon for opening up her home to Buddy and I think you'll agree, he looks like one happy doggie.”