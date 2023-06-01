Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

PICS: Banteer locals turn out in force for victory parade in honour of Rás Tailteann 2023 winner Dillon Corkery

Dillon Corkery returned home to a victory parade in Banteer last week following his huge win in Louth earlier this month. Photographer Dan Linehan captured the parade.
Young Gavin Buckley with Dillon Corkery, the Rás Tailteann 2023 winner, leading the victory parade through Banteer. 

Echo reporter

Corkman Dillon Corkery became the toast of Irish cycling after staging a stunning late raid to win Rás Tailteann in the final kilometres in Blackrock, Co. Louth earlier this month. 

The 24-year old from Banteer started the final leg - a relatively short and flat 133-kilometre journey from Monaghan town - in seventh place overall, 19 seconds down on overnight race leader Conor McGoldrick.

But he found an extra gear again when it mattered most on Sunday, May 21, forging his way into the day's early breakaway alongside another dozen riders and absconding from that with around 40 kilometres remaining to take back the time he needed to secure overall victory.

Last week, local from Banteer turned out in force to welcome Corkery home in style. 

The victory parade in Banteer, Co Cork for the Rás Tailteann 2023 winner Dillon Corkery. Picture: Dan Linehan Young Gavin Buckley with Dillon Corkery, the Rás Tailteann 2023 winner, leading the victory parade through Banteer.  Shay Gallagher, Kitty Buckley, Georgie Gallagher and Daisy Buckley at the victory parade.  Young Gavin Buckley with Dillon Corkery, the Rás Tailteann 2023 winner. Donnchad and Nathleen Kelleher with her mother Betty at the victory parade.  Adam, Eibhlin, Sarah, Jamie, Cathal and Tadhg enjoying the victory parade.  Coach Dan Curtin with the young members of Kanturk CC at the victory parade. Denis Withers, secretary of Banteer Sports with Dillon Corkery, the Rás Tailteann 2023 winner leading the victory parade. Young Ian Buckley showcases his skills at the victory parade.

The victory parade in Banteer, Co Cork for the Rás Tailteann 2023 winner Dillon Corkery. Picture: Dan Linehan
The victory parade in Banteer, Co Cork for the Rás Tailteann 2023 winner Dillon Corkery. Picture: Dan Linehan

Neta Casey and Richard O'Hanlon enjoying the parade. 

