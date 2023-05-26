Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 12:22

Essential oils company dōTERRA officially opens €12m manufacturing facility in Cork

“By investing over €12m in this facility in Cork, it shows a real vote of confidence by dōTERRA in Ireland as the location for its European manufacturing headquarters,” Finance Minister Michael McGrath said. 
Amy Nolan

Essential oils company dōTERRA has today officially opened its €12m manufacturing facility at Blarney Business Park – the company’s first manufacturing facility of its kind to be developed outside of the United States.

The facility serves as dōTERRA’s European manufacturing headquarters, distributing products to the European marketplace and increasing capacity for other international markets including the Middle East and Africa.

The facility currently employs 65 staff and produces 10 million bottles of essential oils each year.

As production increases, the company says it will grow its staff in quality control, supply chain management, finance, legal, and HR, with the ability to increase to 100 team members over time.

The state-of-the-art 95,000 sq ft facility consists of cleanrooms, bottling rooms, office space, testing laboratories, cold storage and warehousing.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath was among those in attendance to officially open the facility.

“I am delighted to be here in Blarney this morning to officially open this fantastic new manufacturing facility for dōTERRA.

“By investing over €12m in this facility in Cork, it shows a real vote of confidence by dōTERRA in Ireland as the location for its European manufacturing headquarters.

“Foreign Direct Investment is a very important element of the Irish economy, and through the work of IDA Ireland, we continue to win investment and jobs across all regions of the country," he said.

“I want to thank doTERRA for choosing Ireland and wish them every success as they expand further into Europe.” 

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde said the facility will be a “great benefit” to Cork and the wider Southwest region.

Greg Cook, dōTERRA co-founder and board chair, said the new facility demonstrates dōTERRA’s long-term vision and commitment to supporting its growing customer base throughout Europe and surrounding markets.

“Our presence in Ireland has created employment opportunities for skilled workers, improved our ability to respond to our customers’ needs, and dramatically reduced our environmental impact,” he added.

CEO of IDA Ireland, Michael Lohan said Ireland’s geographic location combined with local resources and a skilled workforce makes it a “strategic entry point to Europe”.

“dōTERRA’ s presence in Cork shows the confidence business leaders have in a region that is known for its adaptability and agility.

“IDA Ireland looks forward to a continued partnership with dōTERRA and wish them every success,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kirk Jowers, head of Government affairs at dōTERRA, told The Echo that the decision to locate the company’s European manufacturing headquarters in Cork was an easy one.

“Cork has an amazing workforce and a port that can handle whatever we throw at it, so it was a pretty easy choice to come to Cork and we’ve been beyond delighted with the workforce and with the ease of business. It’s just truly been an incredible experience,” he said.

