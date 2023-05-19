Port of Cork Company launces masterplan charting a course to a ‘new sustainable and secure future’

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) has published its new masterplan, which charts a course to a “new sustainable and secure future” for the port.

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan made the comments as he officially launched the ‘Port of Cork Masterplan 2050’ today at the Port of Cork's container terminal in Ringaskiddy.

The masterplan outlines PoCC’s plans and ambitions over the next three decades and provides an integrated framework for the port to strategically plan and adapt to meet the needs of Ireland’s future social, economic and environmental development.

A key component of the plan is supporting the accelerated growth of the fixed offshore renewable energy (ORE) sector.

It also includes a roadmap outlining the port’s ‘River to Sea’ journey, consolidating all activities in the lower harbour by 2050.

“The Port of Cork Masterplan offers a strategic blueprint towards the future, with the facilitation of fixed offshore renewable energy as a central part of the plan, with full planning permission already in place to provide essential onshore infrastructure resources,” Minister Ryan said.

“I also welcome the port's ambitions to achieve a 51% reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, reaching NetZero emissions by 2050, in accordance with the government's Climate Action Plan 2023.

“This new plan is definitely charting a course to a new sustainable and secure future for the port.”

Chief Executive Officer at PoCC, Eoin McGettigan said the port will continue to play a key role in facilitating Ireland’s energy needs.

“Historically, the Port of Cork has been an energy hub for the region by facilitating the import of fuels such as coal, oil, timber, and land-based wind turbines.

“As we make the necessary move away from fossil fuel consumption, the Port of Cork will continue to play a key role in facilitating the future energy needs of the country as a hub for renewable fuels, transition fuels and offshore energy streams,” he said.

“The Port of Cork is a commercial port and to ensure its ongoing competitiveness, we must adapt to the rapidly changing customer expectations which are pressuring the shipping industry to deliver goods in a faster, more flexible, and sustainable manner at low delivery cost.

“To do this, we must provide our customers with reliable, safe, high-performing facilities and services, and be an efficient link in the logistics chain.

“Despite this commercial ambition, we are extremely aware of our heritage and the role we play in our local community.

“As we endeavour to meet changing demands, the well-being of the people of Cork and its environment will continue to be embedded in our values, and be reflected in every decision we make,” he continued.

To find out more about the Port of Cork and to read the ‘Port of Cork Masterplan 2050’ Executive Summary, visit www.portofcork.ie/Masterplan2050.