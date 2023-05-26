Cork hospital overcrowding leading to 'hostile environment' for frontline workers

THE Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said overcrowding in Cork hospitals has created a “hostile environment” where frontline workers are left to deal with patient frustrations.
He said the number one priority for nurses and midwives is to provide safe, high-quality care and that unfortunately, the environment they’re currently working in “is having an impact on that”.
“People should be very cognisant of that and that although they have frustrations with the system, it’s completely unacceptable to take that out on nurses and midwives who are doing their very best to deliver the highest possible care regardless of the situation,” Mr Porter said.
INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that while the INMO welcomes this latest move by Minister Harris, that legislative protection by itself “is not enough”.
“The Health and Safety Authority needs to play an enhanced role in tackling assaults of nurses.
“This is an ask the INMO has put directly to government and the Authority itself.
“Hospitals are not just places of care, they are workplaces. We need to know what measures are being put in place to protect a largely female workforce,” she said.