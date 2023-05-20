1,900 appointments cancelled by Cork city hospitals in four months

ALMOST 1,900 appointments were cancelled by Cork city hospitals in the first four months of this year, a local TD has said.

Some 1,898 appointments were cancelled at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH), Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), and the South Infirmary since the start of the year, with the majority of these cancelled at MUH.

“Information released to Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane TD by the HSE has revealed that more than 85,000 hospital appointments have been cancelled so far this year across the State, including more than 24,000 in April,” said Sinn Féin Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould. He said the number of cancelled appointments in Cork is likely higher “as information was not provided for Mallow, Bantry, or CUH”.

“This is deeply concerning,” he said. “It is clear that there is a vicious cycle of overcrowding, cancellations, and long waits in the health service. A multi-annual plan is needed to expand hospital capacity and develop a sustainable workforce.

“This is happening because Government has not made the necessary investments in hospital care or in community care.”

Mr Gould said there is a deficit of 1,000 acute inpatient hospital beds and more than 6,000 people nationally are awaiting home support.

“There are hundreds of delayed discharges every year because of the lack of community recovery beds and home support,” he said.

“Waiting times are rising across the board.

"All of this dysfunction is leading to more emergency presentations, which is leading to more cancellations.”

MUH was asked for comment. A spokesperson for South/Southwest Hospital Group, which includes the South Infirmary and CUMH, said it “does not respond to comments made by third parties”.