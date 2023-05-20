Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 08:00

1,900 appointments cancelled by Cork city hospitals in four months

Some 1,898 appointments were cancelled at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH), Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), and the South Infirmary since the start of the year.
1,900 appointments cancelled by Cork city hospitals in four months

Information released to Sinn Féin revealed that more than 85,000 hospital appointments have been cancelled so far this year across the State, including more than 24,000 in April.

Donal O’Keeffe

ALMOST 1,900 appointments were cancelled by Cork city hospitals in the first four months of this year, a local TD has said.

Some 1,898 appointments were cancelled at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH), Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), and the South Infirmary since the start of the year, with the majority of these cancelled at MUH. 

“Information released to Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane TD by the HSE has revealed that more than 85,000 hospital appointments have been cancelled so far this year across the State, including more than 24,000 in April,” said Sinn Féin Cork North Central TD Thomas Gould. He said the number of cancelled appointments in Cork is likely higher “as information was not provided for Mallow, Bantry, or CUH”.

“This is deeply concerning,” he said. “It is clear that there is a vicious cycle of overcrowding, cancellations, and long waits in the health service. A multi-annual plan is needed to expand hospital capacity and develop a sustainable workforce.

“This is happening because Government has not made the necessary investments in hospital care or in community care.”

Mr Gould said there is a deficit of 1,000 acute inpatient hospital beds and more than 6,000 people nationally are awaiting home support.

“There are hundreds of delayed discharges every year because of the lack of community recovery beds and home support,” he said.

“Waiting times are rising across the board.

"All of this dysfunction is leading to more emergency presentations, which is leading to more cancellations.”

MUH was asked for comment. A spokesperson for South/Southwest Hospital Group, which includes the South Infirmary and CUMH, said it “does not respond to comments made by third parties”.

Read More

Cork TD calls for new A&E department at Cork hospital 

More in this section

Amputee heroin addict transported heroin worth €34,000 to Cork  Amputee heroin addict transported heroin worth €34,000 to Cork 
Transport Minister says he is not in favour of congestion charges in Cork city  Transport Minister says he is not in favour of congestion charges in Cork city 
'You were actively involved': Former Cork radio presenter jailed for 'mid-ranking role' in drug distribution 'You were actively involved': Former Cork radio presenter jailed for 'mid-ranking role' in drug distribution
cork health
Busy evening for Cork city fire services as they dealt with four incidents 

Busy evening for Cork city fire services as they dealt with four incidents 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more